Voya selected as new service provider for Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston Retirement Savings Plan

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been selected as the new recordkeeper and service provider for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan.

As the fourth largest archdiocese in the U.S., the Archdiocese of Boston 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan represents approximately $150 million in retirement plan assets and has approximately 5,500 participants.

As part of its commitment to advancing a secure financial future for all individuals, Voya will provide plan members with access to its industry-leading educational tools and resources. These include Voya’s myOrangeMoney® interactive and educational participant website experience and access to the company’s Financial Wellness experience that can help inform, engage and encourage positive action.

“We are excited to start this new relationship with the Archdiocese of Boston as the new recordkeeper for their 401(k) retirement savings plan,” said Bill Harmon, chief client officer for Voya Financial. “At Voya, we are committed to offering a great level of service and support for our customers. As a result, our teams are fully committed to working together to help the participants of the Archdiocese of Boston’s plan prepare for greater outcomes in their future.”

Voya is uniquely positioned in the market to serve retirement plans of all sizes and across all segments. As an industry leader focused on the delivery of workplace benefits, savings, and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya is committed to delivering on its mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that enable a better financial future for its clients, customers and society. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $711 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2022. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

