Frontier Asset Management Partners with 55ip to Provide ActiveTaxSM Technology on Risk-Based ETF Strategies

SHERIDAN, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Asset Management and 55ip announced today a partnership to incorporate 55ip’s personalized tax management technology into Frontier’s downside-risk managed ETF Strategies.

With this new partnership, financial advisors can easily and tax-efficiently transition clients into Frontier’s ETF Strategies using 55ip’s ActiveTaxSM Technology. The solution will help advisors provide ongoing, automated tax-loss harvesting, trading, rebalancing, and reporting. Having access to these automated processes will unburden advisors from time-consuming administrative tasks and allow them to efficiently scale their businesses.

“Frontier and 55ip partnering brings together an industry leader in downside, risk-managed strategies with innovative, automated tax management,” said Rob Miller, CFA, CEO of Frontier. “This is risk management powered by tax-smart technology, which is exactly what advisors need to build their businesses and focus on what matters most - engaging with clients.”

Because 55ip’s ActiveTaxSM Technology is seamlessly overlaid onto Frontier’s ETF Strategies, advisors can move to risk-managed portfolios without feeling constrained by embedded capital gains.

“Facilitating efficiency and scale for asset managers and enterprises is core to our strategy of becoming the industry standard for automated, optimized tax outcomes,” said Sachin Shah, Chief Operating Officer for 55ip. “Our partnership with Frontier Asset Management is a great example of working with industry leaders to provide advisors the solutions they need to stay in control of critical client-related decisions and the freedom to focus on the bigger picture.”

About Frontier Asset Management

Frontier Asset Management is an independent asset manager that supports and manages risk-managed strategies for the clients of financial advisors nationwide. Founded in 2000 and based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Frontier Asset Management is an investment industry innovator with expertise in investment manager due diligence, asset allocation and investment strategy design and implementation. The company’s ‘Downside First Focus’ approach is focused on finding ways to minimize loss for investors, while seeking out the best opportunities for growth. Frontier is dedicated to continuous improvement of its investment process as well as being independent from conventional thought. Frontier has offices in Denver and Atlanta and its strategies are available in all 50 U.S. states through select financial advisors and financial institutions. Strategies offered include Core, Tax-Managed, Faith-Based, ETF, and Specialty Strategies. Visit https://frontierasset.com for more information.

About 55ip

55ip is a financial technology company purpose-built to break down barriers to financial progress. Setting the industry standard for automated, personalized, and optimized tax outcomes, the 55ip platform delivers efficient implementation of the investment process to the financial services industry. Combined with leading trading and rebalancing capabilities, we offer a full-service solution that meets the unique needs of advisors. At the heart of 55ip’s seamless, intuitive user experience is 55ip’s ActiveTaxSM Technology, including elevated portfolio design and delivery, tax-smart transitions, management, and withdrawals, all helping advisors save time and achieve better outcomes for their clients. 55ip is a wholly owned subsidiary of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Visit 55-ip.com for more information.