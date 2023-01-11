Conversica Introduces New Partner Program to Expand its Global Alliance Network

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conversica, Inc., the leading provider of AI-powered conversation automation solutions for enterprise revenue teams, today announced a new partner program to expand what is an already successful partner-led business focused on the company’s global go-to-market and growth strategy. As part of Conversica’s five-year strategy beginning 2020 through 2024, this year is targeted to fuel global use of its conversion automation solutions through a growing partner network in LATAM, EMEA, and APAC.

The announcement builds on the momentum of Conversica’s recent and rapid international partnership expansion. New partners to join Conversica’s ecosystem include data company UHURU, one of Salesforce’s longest standing and successful premier partner in Japan, ed-tech platform Doorkel, and the Philippines IT and outsourcing firm ISSICO.

The new partner program is divided into three categories designed to help companies leverage the power of conversational AI, offering competitive advantages and new industry capabilities through added integrations, resources, and geography to drive continuous innovation with value-add services in Conversica’s and its partner's portfolios.

The Agent Program is designed for consultancies, agencies, and service providers to resell and service Conversica, expanding their service offerings while unlocking new revenue for their company. Conversica Agents are trained and certified in Conversica AI automation products and connected to a dedicated team of experts to deliver an end-to-end AI-enabled customer experience for revenue teams.

The Ambassador Program provides systems integrators and independent software vendors the opportunity to develop unique solutions using Conversica to sell to their customers. The partnership includes co-marketing and co-selling opportunities.

The Advocate Program enables partners to access the power of Conversica’s Revenue Digital Assistants™ to engage, nurture, and reactivate leads across the customer lifecycle. As advocates, partners will help their revenue teams focus on strategic activities, deliver stellar customer experiences and grow revenue opportunities. This program offers exclusive pricing discounts, online certification, and more.

“Adding robust names such as UHURU, Doorkel and ISSICO to our partner's ecosystem kicks off our new strategy which is based on three pillars: attract, acquire and grow fantastic partnerships,” said Conversica Chief Revenue Officer Eron Sunando. “With this initiative, we’ll be expanding our geographic reach with our own products and also be tailoring strong, smart and advanced AI-driven solutions, integrations and value-added platforms not available in the marketplace today. The company has been building strategic partnerships for many years and is now amplifying its possibilities with a structured and global program,” added Sunando.

“Expanding our geography and our alliances ecosystem allows us to serve both North America-headquartered enterprises that are global, as well as international customers headquartered in LATAM, EMEA, and APAC regions,” said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica. “Non-linear growth can be achieved with a successful partner program like this. With specific enhancements to our platform, we are adding capabilities that benefit both our partners and their customers, delivering growth and success opportunities throughout our ecosystem.”

