Moveworks’ AI Enables Starburst to Streamline Employee Onboarding Amid Rapid Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moveworks today announced that Starburst, the analytics anywhere company, has rolled out the Moveworks AI platform to provide an efficient and streamlined onboarding experience amid rapid growth. Within just one month of deployment, Starburst saw an average of 50% autonomous IT and HR issue resolution through the Moveworks bot, with 62% of employees using the bot as their first line of defense for all support issues.

Starburst is a hyper-growth company with a staggering valuation of $3.3B. The company saw 122% YoY customer growth and 61% YoY employee growth in Q2 of this year alone. With each new employee added, Starburst has several key considerations top of mind — like ensuring a smooth onboarding process, providing support for any questions in a timely manner, and making sure employees have the hardware and software they need to be successful. Starburst wanted the ability to deliver this experience at scale without having to place the heavy manual burden on its existing IT and HR teams.

That’s why Starburst chose Moveworks: to scale employee support with AI so IT and HR teams can increase efficiency and focus on more complex problems that drive the business forward.

“Getting new employees quickly ramped is critical to maintain our momentum,” said Kevin Smith, Director of Information Technology at Starburst. “But successful onboarding isn’t as simple as getting someone up and running on week one. It’s getting them answers to their most critical questions throughout their entire onboarding experience — which can take up to a year. At the rate we’re growing, it’s just not possible to provide that same quality support experience without the help of a sophisticated AI platform like Moveworks.”

Starting from their first day on the job, Moveworks will provide Starburst employees with one place to go for all of their support needs — all in their preferred language. When they experience an IT issue or have an HR-related question, they’ll simply message the Moveworks bot within Slack and the issue will either be automatically resolved within seconds. And, if the bot isn’t able to resolve the issue autonomously, it’ll be routed to the appropriate contact for accelerated support. Moveworks will also streamline internal processes with automated workflows. It will automatically reset passwords, provision software, pass along policy updates, update permissions, request or troubleshoot hardware, and look up people or places — all within Slack so employees don’t need to leave their preferred communication platform.

“Effective onboarding increases productivity, accelerates employees’ time to value, and increases operational efficiency in the long run,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks. “When it comes to hyper-growth companies, like Starburst, these are all critical factors in maintaining and increasing momentum. Conversational AI is truly the only way to deliver an onboarding experience that enables these results in a way that’s scalable, cost-effective, and highly efficient.”

About Moveworks

Moveworks is a conversational AI platform that resolves issues and prevents problems at work. It provides employees with proactive and engaging communications, and it resolves support issues end-to-end through a powerful combination of natural language understanding (NLU), machine learning, and generative AI.

Moveworks serves hundreds of large enterprise customers, including DocuSign, Hearst, Broadcom, Autodesk, Equinix, and Palo Alto Networks. The company is valued at $2.1 billion and has raised $315 million in funding to date.

About Starburst

Starburst is the analytics engine for all your data. We provide the fastest, most efficient analytics engine for your data warehouse, data lake, or data mesh. We unlock the value of distributed data by making it fast and easy to access, no matter where it lives. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for data-driven organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the existing tools that work for their business. Trusted by companies like Apache Corporation, Comcast, Doordash, FINRA, Marks and Spencer, and VMware, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all data.