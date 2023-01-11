SelectBlinds Chooses Medallia For Customer Experience

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that SelectBlinds has selected Medallia as its experience platform of choice.

SelectBlinds is the highest rated, most reviewed online window treatment company in the United States, with over 300,000+ customer reviews. SelectBlinds takes pride in providing high quality, custom-made window coverings at competitive prices. The SelectBlinds vision is to empower people to create spaces they can be proud of by creating an exceptional customer experience that builds confidence with the most diverse selection and helpful resources.

"Our partnership with Medallia will help us ensure every customer interaction upholds the high standards of service we have set for ourselves,” said Simas Tamosaitis, Director of Customer Care, SelectBlinds. “Through continuous customer feedback, we look forward to celebrating every success story and correcting any mistakes we make along the way. Happy customers won't happen by chance... they will come from the commitment SelectBlinds has made to provide the best experience in the industry."

From on-site operations, digital, the contact center, human resources, sales & marketing, product development to market research, Medallia’s award-winning platform can meet the unique needs of every department, while also bringing them all together to drive transformational change through customer and employee experience. Medallia is a trusted partner to thousands of the biggest organizations around the world, helping them increase loyalty, trust, operational efficiency, and revenue.

“We are thrilled to work more closely with SelectBlinds and help them deliver world-class experiences,” said Gabe Benavides, Executive Vice President of Sales, Medallia. “With customers and employees engaging in new ways, leading organizations recognize that experience has become a critical foundation for business success. To stay ahead of changing market conditions and rising expectations, brands must understand their customers and employees across every touchpoint and act quickly to deliver exceptional experiences.”

