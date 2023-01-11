Zebra Technologies introduces “The Modern Store by Zebra” to help retailers solve ongoing store challenges.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today introduced The Modern Store by Zebra, its visionary framework designed to help retailers solve the most pressing challenges they face in operating their stores. Backed by comprehensive services and a global partner ecosystem, The Modern Store by Zebra empowers retailers to better engage associates, optimize inventory and elevate the customer experience. The Modern Store by Zebra and supporting solutions will be showcased in Booth #3403 at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Annual Convention & EXPO Jan. 15-17, 2023 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Retailers worldwide rely on Zebra as a trusted advisor, and the company understands the critical challenges facing store operations executives and the mandate they carry for rapid transformation post-pandemic. The comprehensive Modern Store by Zebra framework addresses physical retailers’ current pain points and meets each retailer where they are on their modernization journey. This includes supporting the needs of shoppers, who in Zebra’s recently issued 15th annual Global Shopper Study, preferred easy returns (80%), getting in and out of stores quickly (76%), and order delivery to home (75%) as well as a growing affinity (90%) for self-service technologies such as self-checkout or cashless payment.

“Zebra is passionate about helping retailers globally empower associates with the right tools and information at the right time and ensuring inventory is accurate and visible across all channels,” said Yogesh Kulkarni, Vice President, Strategy, Products and Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “The Modern Store by Zebra will help drive more engaged associates and optimized inventory to enable retailers to improve productivity and deliver a better customer experience. We’re excited to collaborate with leading retailers, explore what modern means to them, and be the trusted solution provider that enables a new, bold way of thinking and working.”

Designed to support retailers’ long-term success, the Modern Store by Zebra features modern mobile devices and complementary capabilities like advanced communication and collaboration, optimized workforce management and streamlined task management solutions. The Modern Store by Zebra ensures inventory is accurate across all channels, available and easy to locate in stores without undue burden on associates. It also removes friction from critical inflection points to make shopping experiences easier and more enjoyable, from browsing to checkout and purchase. Ultimately, the Modern Store by Zebra will help retailers close the gap between planning and execution for labor, inventory and customer experience plans, giving retailers the ability to drive success today with the agility to forecast and adapt for tomorrow.

The Modern Store by Zebra will leverage Zebra’s comprehensive PartnerConnect partner ecosystem – including over 10,000 partners in 100 countries – supported by complementary integrations from three global tech leaders, Accenture, Google and Microsoft. Zebra's retail customers now benefit from tighter integration with the leading front-line worker collaboration platforms - Microsoft Teams and Google Workspace - and its growing portfolio of retail software solutions are now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Zebra’s solution, implementation and integration partners will support the Modern Store framework to help retailers select the ideal mix of hardware, software and services from Zebra and its retail-ready ecosystem to help them achieve their desired outcomes. For example, retailers can reduce product waste shrink rates by 27%, reduce employee turnover by 8%, and increase customer satisfaction scores. According to Zebra’s Global Shopper Study, these outcomes align with surveyed retailers’ top priority to improve inventory management when investing in retail technology. Additionally, most retailers (84%) agree leveraging technology and mobile devices attracts and retains more store associates. Working with The Modern Store framework, retailers can address their current business challenges while also preparing for the future.

