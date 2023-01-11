Cigniti Technologies Partners with LambdaTest to Accelerate the Digital Assurance and Digital Transformation Journeys of Global Companies

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cigniti Technologies, the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, today announced it has partnered with LambdaTest - a leading continuous quality testing cloud platform that helps developers and testers ship code faster. The partnership allows Cigniti to tap into LambdaTest innovative HyperExecute platform that provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle.

Through this collaboration, Cigniti and LambdaTest provide their customers with a smart test orchestration platform that helps clients run end-to-end automation tests at blazing-fast speeds enabling faster time-to-market across industries and geographies.

Cigniti’s CEO, Srikanth Chakkilam, commenting on the strategic partnership, said, “As the world propels further into the software-driven digital platform age with cloud orchestration and DevOps becoming imminent, clients across industries are continuously looking to provide frictionless digital experiences at breakneck speeds. At Cigniti, we believe that our globally leading AI-led Digital Assurance services expertise is complemented strategically by the highly acclaimed capabilities of LambdaTest’s platform for go-to cloud test orchestration. This is a firm step towards our endeavor to accelerate digital transformation initiatives of global businesses through IP and Platform-led Digital assurance capabilities.”

Asad Khan, CEO at LambdaTest, said, “We are thrilled to have Cigniti partner with us. We believe joining forces with Cigniti will be a force multiplier in further accomplishing our mission of making the lives of testers and developers easier. As we continue to strengthen our HyperExecute platform and its ecosystem, Cigniti’s continued market leadership and deeper understanding of enterprise digital quality assurance and test automation market the world over will add immense value to our journey ahead. Cigniti’s world-class service delivery and innovation labs will add more value to our joint efforts to delight customers with superior solutions.”

About Cigniti Technologies

Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company. 4100+ Cignitians worldwide help Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises across 24 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey through various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP and platform-led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains. Our industry-leading digital assurance and AI-led digital engineering services are helping global customers with measurable outcomes, millions of dollars of savings, and significant ROI. We are headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with global offices spread across the USA, Canada, the UK, the UAE, Australia, South Africa, the Czech Republic, and Singapore.

To learn more, visit www.cigniti.com.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a continuous quality testing cloud platform that helps developers and testers ship code faster. Over 10000+ customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs. The LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle: -