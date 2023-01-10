Strong Tower Consulting Named One of Washington's Best Companies to Work for by Seattle Business Magazine

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strong Tower Consulting, a Bellevue, Washington-based management-consulting firm, has been named one of Seattle Business magazine’s Washington’s Best Companies to Work for in 2022. This annual program was created by Seattle Business magazine and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Washington, benefiting the area's economy, workforce and businesses.

Ranked #2 on the annual list of top employers, Strong Tower was recognized through an independent, third-party employee survey for its dedication to “Inclusion Consulting,” a unique approach that leverages the power of diversity to solve problems, as well as creating opportunities for women, and its ongoing commitment to operating as a carbon neutral consulting firm.

“We’ve always recruited and celebrated our team for their wide-ranging business and life experiences and encouraged them to apply these very qualities to project work in order to create high value through unique solutions,” said Strong Tower Partner Lorna Croswell. “In a people-first industry, we put tremendous value on building and supporting a team of creative, dedicated and passionate people from diverse backgrounds and experiences to ensure client success.”

As a certified Disability-Owned Business, Strong Tower is rapidly expanding and diversifying its projects in Washington state and up and down the U.S. West Coast, working with Fortune 100 tech companies, as well as small to midsized businesses to meet the higher demand for management consulting in today’s on-demand market.

With more than 70% of its workforce female, Strong Tower has created unique programs to support women such as the Women’s Leadership and Development Group and Returning Caregivers program, which provide formal and informal mentorship and company-wide initiatives ensuring each woman at Strong Tower can reach her full potential.

Strong Tower also operates as a 100% carbon neutral firm, encouraging lower carbon work patterns while offsetting transportation and energy use by investing in clean energy programs and planting one tree for every week worked by each of our team members. Additionally, Strong Tower’s philanthropy program focuses on giving back $1 for every billable consultant hour to the firm’s 10 non-profit charity partners, as chosen by each Strong Tower consultant.

Since 2019, Strong Tower has been recognized for several other key awards including Corporate Champion for Economic Development (2021) – The Puget Sound Business Journal, Washington State’s “100 Best Companies To Work For” (2021) – Seattle Business magazine, and Washington’s Most Equitable Workplace (2020) – The Puget Sound Business Journal.

More information on Strong Tower’s service areas and Inclusion Consulting approach can be found at strongtower.consulting.

About Strong Tower Consulting

Strong Tower is a Seattle-based management-consulting firm defined by Inclusion Consulting – a dedication to trustworthy, high-quality client service and the power of diversity to solve problems, exceeding expectations of our clients and employees. Strong Tower was founded on the underlying virtues of creating value by understanding clients needs, bringing more perspectives and ideas to the table, including and celebrating a wide set of skills, and an obsession with results created alongside our clients.