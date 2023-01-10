Adimab Provides Year-End Update on 2022 Partnership Activities

LEBANON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adimab, LLC, the global leader in the discovery and optimization of fully human monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, today announced that it entered into partnership agreements with 11 new companies in 2022. In addition, Adimab announced the expansion of nine of its current partnerships and the achievement of 52 technical and development milestones across numerous collaborations.

Adimab has partnered with over 105 companies to discover therapeutic programs, to date. New alliances for 2022 include collaborations with Alnylam, DEM BioPharma, Related Sciences, Ridgeline Discovery, Santa Ana Bio, Inc., Solve Therapeutics, Inc., Stanford, and Vertex, among others. In addition, Adimab expanded its collaborations with Biogen, Biotheus, Bristol Myers Squibb, Invivyd, Link Immunotherapeutics, Regeneron, Surface Oncology, and Werewolf.

In 2022, Adimab and its partners initiated discovery on 57 new therapeutic programs, bringing the total number of royalty-bearing programs commenced to over 475. Many partners retain the contractual rights to initiate additional royalty-bearing programs with Adimab in the future.

“Our growth in the number of therapeutic programs continues to be remarkable,” said Guy Van Meter, Chief Business Officer of Adimab. “Our partner-oriented approach to collaborations along with our robust suite of existing and novel technology offerings has led to a substantial flow of new partnerships and regular expansions with current partners.”

“At Adimab, we know that quality is the single biggest driver in enabling highly competitive programs to reach the clinic and the market. Our discovery and engineering platform generates antibodies and other proteins with exquisite specificity metrics and the highest developability profiles, allowing our partners to achieve success with these molecules,” said Philip T. Chase, Chief Executive Officer of Adimab. “As our partners expand their therapeutic approaches beyond IgGs into multispecifics, cell-based therapies, and other complex molecules, they face increasingly high hurdles for clinical, regulatory, and commercial success. We continue to listen to our partners and develop new approaches and solutions to ensure that our work with these more challenging modalities meets the quality standards for which Adimab has become well known.”

Technologies:

Antibody discovery: Adimab discovers therapeutic antibodies in IgG and single domain formats through our proprietary yeast-based technology. Adimab can utilize its fully human synthetic diversity as well as additional diversities from in vivo sources. Antibodies from Adimab have exquisite specificity and are utilized as monospecific and bispecific therapies as well as CAR-Ts, ADCs, and other modalities.

Engineering: Adimab has developed and refined its engineering capabilities over thousands of lead antibody optimization efforts. The process starts with one or more partner-selected lead antibodies with the goal of optimizing potency, specificity, and/or developability. These leads can come from Adimab’s discovery process or from outside sources, typically to fix undesirable properties of antibodies from in vivo and phage-based technologies. Adimab also applies its engineering expertise to cytokines, TCRs, and other modalities.

Bispecifics and T-cell engagers: Adimab has extensive bispecific and multispecific capabilities, including common light chain and fragment-based discovery and engineering. In addition, Adimab has proprietary solutions for both Fc (HC:HC) and Fab (HC:LC) heterodimerization, to allow for the generation of numerous bispecific and multispecific product designs with excellent developability properties. These are commonly coupled with Adimab’s highly characterized suite of CD3 antibodies to generate bi- and multi-specific T-cell engagers.

Complex targets workflows: Certain membrane-obligate proteins (e.g., GPCRs and ion channels) are poorly behaved outside their native membrane environment. For these targets, Adimab has developed proprietary in vitro and in vivo discovery workflows that rely solely on the target being expressed in its native membrane and without the need for antigen mimetics. The company has employed these workflows numerous times to generate robust panels of specific antibodies to these classically difficult targets.

About Adimab

Adimab is the leading provider of therapeutic antibody discovery and engineering technologies. This includes naïve discovery from synthetic libraries in yeast or B cells (mice and humans), antibody engineering and optimization, multi-specific antibody engineering, and a portfolio of proprietary CD3 antibodies licensed non-exclusively for bispecific applications. Adimab focuses solely on its partners and not on developing an internal product pipeline. Since 2009, Adimab has partnered with over 105 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, generating more than 475 therapeutic programs, over 60 clinical programs, and its first approved product. The Adimab technology has been transferred and implemented at Biogen, GSK, Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, and Takeda. Funded discovery partners include leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Regeneron, Sanofi, Takeda and others. Adimab has also partnered with many early-stage venture-backed companies, including Amagma, Dragonfly, iOmx, NextPoint, Pliant, Tizona, TRex Bio and others, as well as mid-size public biopharmaceutical companies such as Alector, Cullinan Oncology, Innovent, Jounce, Mersana, Scholar Rock, Surface Oncology, and others.

Adimab’s integrated antibody discovery and engineering platform provides unprecedented speed from antigen to purified, full-length human IgGs. Adimab offers fundamental advantages by delivering diverse panels of therapeutically relevant antibodies that meet the most demanding standards for affinity, epitope coverage, species cross-reactivity, and developability. Adimab enables its partners to rapidly expand their biologics pipelines through a broad spectrum of technology access arrangements. For more information, visit http://www.adimab.com.