Carvana Professional Pickleball Association Announces 25-Stop Multi-City Tour Circuit for 2023

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is set to serve up happiness across 25 tour stops as the title sponsor of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) for the 2023 season. With Carvana primed to be an engine for pickleball’s meteoric growth this season, America’s fastest growing sport is positioned to attract millions of new fans and players alike this year. The season kicks off on January 12 - 15, with the Hyundai Masters at the Mission Hills Country Club, located in Rancho Mirage, California. Additional tour stops on the 2023 circuit include the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Open and the Carvana Arizona Grand Slam, the Florida Open in Dayton Beach, the Tournament of Champions taking place in Brigham City, Utah, Orlando’s Hertz International Championship, and many more. What’s more—this year, Carvana will bring its forward-thinking approach to fan engagement to pickleball for the first time, debuting the Carvana Court Fan Zone experience at eight of this year’s tour stops.

Launching at the Desert Ridge Open in Scottsdale, Ariz. on February 1, pickleball fans will get to experience the Carvana Court fan zone—a brand new, cutting-edge on-site engagement space complete with swag, games, apparel, prizes, a miniaturized version of Carvana’s signature Car Vending Machine, and much more. Carvana Court Fan Zone stops this year include the Carvana Grand Slam, the Atlanta Open, the Orange County Cup in San Clemente, California, the Cincinnati Open, with additional stops planned in Orlando, Las Vegas, and Dallas. Championing the PPA’s one-of-a-kind “Play Where The Pros Play™” atmosphere, the Carvana Court on-site experience will bring a piece of the brand’s unique vehicle pickup experience to fans and players alike, where they can already enjoy the sport they love.

“At Carvana, our promise to create joyful experiences and drive our customers happy extends far beyond the driveway and into the spaces that our customers already enjoy. In 2023, we’re looking forward to bringing our dynamic fan engagement style to the Professional Pickleball Association circuit,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. “We’re excited to attract both new fans and seasoned pickleball enthusiasts to the brand new Carvana Court for the best tour weekend experience possible.”

Founded in 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah, The Professional Pickleball Association is the premier professional pickleball circuit in the United States. The PPA ranks the top male and female pickleball players in the world, awarding millions of dollars in prize money each year, with tournament events in dozens of cities across Arizona, California, Utah, Nevada, Georgia, Florida, and more. 2022 saw the PPA host more than 20 events at world-class facilities, with more than 25 events across multiple markets, and five major championships planned for 2023. To view the full list of Carvana PPA tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit the PPA Tour’s website.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is the industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As one of the fastest growing used automotive retailers in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

Carvana also encourages investors to visit its Investor Relations website as financial and other company information is posted.

About the Carvana PPA Tour

The Professional Pickleball Association is the professional tour for the sport of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players worldwide and awarding nearly $3 million in annual prize money offering equal play and pay. With more than 20 events in 2022 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Riviera Country Club in California, and Las Vegas destinations at the Darling Tennis Center and Mandalay Bay, the PPA Tour is the premier provider of professional and amateur events. Founded in 2018 and based in Dallas, TX, the PPA Tour provides an unparalleled experience for all, inviting players to compete and "play where the pros play," as well as offering unrivaled venues, food/beverages, live entertainment, VIP experiences, giveaways and games, pro player meet-and-greets, shopping, vendors, and more. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com. See player profiles and follow us on social: Twitter Instagram YouTube Facebook LinkedIn