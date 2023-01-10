Calm Waters AI Inc. Joins athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Provide Autonomous Evaluation & Management Coding

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calm Waters AI, a provider of autonomous Evaluation & Management (“E/M”) Coding, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers to autonomous coding designed for clinicians to relieve the anxiety of E/M Coding.

Calm Waters AI delivers a valuable service for all ambulatory physicians, said Joe Ferro, President, Calm Waters AI. “When we spoke to our physician clients the major theme was that coding caused them significant anxiety. They did not want to be audited so they consistently stated they under-coded their encounters. Calm Waters AI is dedicated to helping bring order, compliance, and standardization to E/M leveling for practices. Calm Waters AI reads charts consistently, accurately, and faster than relying on humans alone, giving our clinician clients more time caring for patients and less time worrying about documentation.”

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health record, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth’s vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Calm Waters AI joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Calm Waters AI’s new integrated application, please visit their website at https://marketplace-prod.developer.athena.io/product/calm-waters-ai.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization’s specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 300 solutions across 62 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

About Calm Waters AI

Calm Waters AI, a subsidiary of Montecito Medical, exists to take care of the providers who take care of all of us by simplifying and expediting the E/M coding process leveraging AI technology. Calm Waters AI is a part of a platform of solutions offered by Montecito Medical that enable providers to increase revenue, decrease costs and build wealth. Learn more about Calm Waters AI at www.calmwatersai.com. Learn more about Montecito Medical at www.montecitomac.com.