Sports Legends Team Up to Perpetuate One Hockey Player’s Legacy and “Assist” Deserving Young Athletes

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jason Ritchie found solace and purpose on the ice. More than just a sport, hockey taught him invaluable life lessons, especially the importance of teamwork, accountability and dedication. After his untimely passing, his parents wanted to honor his legacy by launching a foundation that uses hockey and other sports to help other youth discover and live up to their potential.

Hall of Famers Warren Sapp and Barry Larkin and Tampa Bay Lightning Alum Brian Bradley are among nearly 30 sports legends scheduled to participate in a celebrity golf tournament fundraiser on Jan. 20 for the Ritchie Hockey Foundation (RHF), the organization started in Jason’s honor. The tournament is the focal point of the RHF 2022 Legends of Sport Weekend, which also includes a free Youth Baseball Clinic on Jan. 19 and a free Youth Goalie Clinic on Jan. 21.

Baseball Camp, Golf Tourney and Hockey Clinic Benefit Local Youth

RHF is proud to host a baseball clinic for Tampa Bay youth. Aspiring sluggers from Rays RBI Tampa and a variety of Tampa-area youth baseball organizations will run drills with current and former professional baseball players, including MLB and Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Barry Larkin. It will be held at the University of Tampa Baseball Field and begins at 6 pm.

The golf tourney will be held on January 20 at TPC Tampa Bay, a Golf Digest 4.5 star-rated course that has been named one of the top five golf courses in Florida by Florida Golf Magazine. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund scholarships and will also benefit Tampa Bay Lightning’s “Guide the Thunder” Program and Rays RBI Tampa. NFL and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is among a variety of professional football, hockey, baseball and basketball players participating in our 2023 event.

The Youth Goalie Clinic will be held on Saturday morning in conjunction with the “Good As Gould Goalie School” at the Clearwater Ice Arena. This will be the sixth year in a row (pandemic notwithstanding) that the Foundation has hosted this free event to support young hockey players and give back to Bay area youth.

The Foundation’s Mission

All funds raised will help advance the foundation’s mission to provide resources and mentoring to hard-working, deserving youth who share in Jason’s drive and dedication – kids who play their hearts out on the ice. “Hockey was what Jason loved. This foundation was established to help deserving youth who share his same passion for sports,” said Donna Ritchie, president of The Jason Ritchie Hockey Foundation and Jason’s mother. After Jason was tragically killed in a car accident in 2009 while driving home from a hockey game, Donna and her husband, Bob, CEO of American Integrity Insurance Company, channeled their grief into starting the foundation, which has raised more than $1M, given out more than 25 scholarships, and hosted clinics for thousands of kids since its inception.

“We’re thrilled that these sports legends, along with so many generous members of the community, have joined with us to honor Jason and help us empower young athletes to achieve their dreams,” said Bob Ritchie. “Although our primary focus is hockey, we’re proud to expand the foundation’s reach by including high-profile athletes from other sports.”

For more information about The Ritchie Hockey Foundation, please visit http://ritchiehockeyfoundation.org/.