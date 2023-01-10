Radial Selects Covariant to Automate eCommerce Fulfillment with AI-Powered Robotics

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, the leader in eCommerce solutions, today announced a new partnership with Covariant, a leading global AI Robotics company, to automate sortation in their batch-picking operations through the installation of twelve Covariant Robotic Putwalls. The Robotic Putwalls sort a high variety of health and beauty items for one of the world’s leading retailers in Radial’s fulfillment center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The integration of Covariant’s Robotic Putwalls into the existing facility operations delivers more optimal eCommerce fulfillment performance and accuracy – providing high quality, reliable and consistent customer experience for Radial’s clients. With a more automated order sortation system, Radial can reduce worker strain and fill gaps in its workforce, while improving overall facility output and delivery times, specifically around high-demand periods.

“We are continuously looking for novel technologies that can advance our processes and provide our clients a competitive edge, making their eCommerce fulfillment more proficient and intelligent, and Covariant’s autonomous robots do just that,” said Deborah Williams, Vice President of Fulfillment, Radial. “Innovation is not all about evolving operations. It is about standing out to our clients, helping them break through, and ensuring we can guarantee them the success they rely on us to deliver. We are excited to partner with Covariant and we’re already looking at additional use cases to drive further agility across our network.”

Each of the twelve robotic u-shaped putwalls average about one hundred thousand picks per month with a throughput of 425 pieces per hour (PPH) – a performance higher than their manual alternative. While working side-by-side with Radial’s world-class staff, the autonomous robots can successfully pick 100% of the stock-keeping units (SKUs) at the Louisville fulfillment center. The Covariant Brain, a universal AI that enables robots to see, think, and act, powers this autonomous performance. Pre-trained on millions of SKUs from connected robots around the world, the Covariant Brain allows robots to pick and place virtually any item on day one while adapting and learning from the new items the robots experience.

"The challenge of eCommerce logistics continues to be the cost-effective delivery of a great customer experience. Radial turned to Covariant to deliver an AI Robotic automation strategy that improves quality and throughput while reducing unpredictability," said Ted Stinson, Chief Operating Officer, Covariant. "In six months, together we have realized the successful automation of day-to-day sortation at a major facility - and we're just getting started."

On January 15-17, the Radial leadership team will be in attendance at NRF 2023, Retail's Big Show discussing how retailers and eCommerce brands can break through the next level of fulfillment, transportation management, omnichannel technology, payments and fraud, and customer care in 2023 and beyond.

At booth #6150, Radial will showcase a fully operational Covariant Robotic Putwall used for order sortation and have interactive demos, videos, scanners, POS devices, and other information and technologies on display.

About Radial

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in eCommerce solutions. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Our expansive network of fulfillment centers, flexible transportation services and advanced omnichannel technologies, help clients meet increasing consumer expectations and maintain market competitiveness. With our personal customer care services and intelligent payment and fraud solutions, brands confidently deliver high-value customer experiences required today. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Covariant

Founded in 2017 by the world’s leading AI research scientists, Covariant delivers AI-powered automation solutions that address the change and scale of today’s modern warehouse. With offices in North America and Europe, Covariant offers the broadest portfolio of AI-powered robotic picking applications including order sortation, item induction, good-to-person order picking, kitting, and depalletization. These robots can autonomously pick virtually any SKU or item on Day One in industries spanning apparel, health and beauty, pharmaceutical, logistics, and general merchandise. The Covariant Brain, our universal AI Robotics platform, enables robots to interact with and learn from their dynamic environments–setting a new standard for what’s possible in AI and the industries in which it’s applied. To learn more go to covariant.ai.