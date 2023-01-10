Horus Pharma Announces New Partnership With Plastic Bank to Recycle Nearly 100 Tons of Plastic

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horus Pharma, an independent French laboratory specialized in ophthalmology known for its expertise in developing preservative-free products designed to facilitate eye and eyelid health, has formed a partnership with Plastic Bank to recycle nearly 100 tons of plastic per year.

The partnership is part of Eco’ Ophtalmo, Horus Pharma’s environmental programme. CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) has been deeply-rooted in Horus Pharma's DNA right from its founding in 2003. Over the years since then, The company increasing awareness of the impact industrial activities can have on the environment has led to numerous initiatives.

Horus Pharma has committed to constantly seeking new solutions, through innovation and partnerships, in order to reduce its environmental footprint as much as possible. Through its strategy of joint actions and initiatives, it encourages and supports ecologically-responsible practices so that they become more widespread in its industry. The company has two main objectives: to work and act together to reduce the environmental footprint and raise awareness among ophthalmologists on the impact of their medical practices.

Claude Claret, CEO and co-founder of Horus Pharma, said: “Horus Pharma has committed, in partnership with Plastic Bank, to recycling nearly 100 tons of plastic before it reaches the ocean by the end of 2023. This is the equivalent to nearly 5 million plastic bottles (500mL). In France, the plastic recycling rate averages around 30% of consumption. Through our partnership with Plastic Bank, we will ensure 100% of the plastic sold (for more than a dozen products) is recycled and converted into Social Plastic®. At the same time, the programme has a positive social impact helping people living in coastal communities in developing countries earn a secure income, plus related social benefits.”

About Horus Pharma’s Eco’ Ophtalmo programme

The Eco’ Ophtalmo programme was launched in September 2022 and has anchored ecology in Horus Pharma’s culture and strategic development.

Eco’ Ophtalmo projects include significant and ambitious initiatives such as an environmental and social commitment to reach Plastic Net Zero and develop recyclable packaging*. Horus Pharma also aims to raise awareness among ophthalmologists to stimulate actions by working together to raise awareness and support joint actions to reduce the environmental footprint.

(*1) A high percentage of the cardboard used by Horus Pharma for secondary packaging is FSC-certificated.

About Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank is a Canadian non-profit organisation that collects and recycles plastic waste in coastal areas in quantities equivalent to those sold in Western countries.

To date, Plastic Bank has set up more than 600 collection centres in Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa, and this figure is constantly rising as its partners become more involved. The plastic collected is converted into new raw materials and fed back into the global supply chain. By the autumn of 2022, Plastic Bank and its partners had collected more than 63,200 tonnes of plastic in coastal areas, preventing it from ending up in the oceans. Plastic taken to Plastic Bank centres is recycled and sold under the brand name Social Plastic® to organisations that want to create a more sustainable, environmentally friendly and socially responsible supply chain for their products.

About Horus Pharma

Founded in 2003, Horus Pharma is an independent company acknowledged for its expertise in developing preservative-free ophthalmology products in France and Europe.

Through its active R&D programme, the company improves patients’ everyday lives by developing innovative solutions and products for all segments of the ophthalmology market.

Horus Pharma distributes its products in France and abroad through its subsidiaries in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland, as well as in many other countries through distribution agreements.

For more information, visit www.horus-pharma.be/gb