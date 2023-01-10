Resilience Announces Equity Investment from Mubadala and Funding of New Biopharma Manufacturing Facility in the United Arab Emirates

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a technology-focused manufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, today announced that in conjunction with an equity investment in Resilience from Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, that the two parties have signed a deal intended to help secure the global biopharma supply chain and advance the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) life sciences ecosystem through a biopharma manufacturing collaboration – which would result in the construction of a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Under the agreement, Mubadala will establish the new manufacturing facility, which will be operated by Resilience, to manufacture certain biopharmaceutical-related products in the UAE. The facility will include a range of therapeutics for complex diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory and autoimmune disorders, as well as vaccines.

As part of the collaboration, Resilience has agreed to provide manufacturing, technology, and operational expertise for the Abu Dhabi-based facility and integrate the site as a node within its global network. The facility would be the first Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) biopharma facility in the region based in Abu Dhabi to manufacture essential life sciences products for advanced biologics.

“We are excited to expand the footprint of our Resilience manufacturing network outside of North America. This is a significant milestone, not just for our company but also for our nation,” said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D., Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “We look forward to working alongside America’s allies in the region to ensure that trusted, cutting-edge biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity is available to support local, regional, and global economies.”

Commenting on the agreement, Badr Al-Olama Executive Director, UAE Clusters at Mubadala, said: “We are actively investing in innovation and firmly believe that, by strengthening Abu Dhabi’s national life sciences ecosystem, we are building a future focused, sustainable and knowledge-based economy for the UAE. Through this agreement, Mubadala and its group companies will unlock further opportunities for growth within the life sciences ecosystem, and alongside our key partners, will play an instrumental role in establishing a state-of-the-art biopharma campus that will secure the region’s supply chain from Abu Dhabi.”

About Resilience

Resilience is a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines. Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the treatments of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, Resilience seeks to free its partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives and protect biopharmaceutical supply chains against future disruptions. For more information, visit https://resilience.com/ and follow us on social media: @IncResilience on Twitter and Resilience on LinkedIn.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $284 billion (AED 1045 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com