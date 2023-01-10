Skyworks and Semtech Launch Ground-breaking LPWAN Reference Design for Industrial and Smart City Applications

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS) and Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) today introduced the SKY66423-SX1261 reference design for low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN). The SKY66423-SX1261 combines Semtech’s LoRa® Connect™ SX1261 transceiver with Skyworks’ SKY66423 front-end module (FEM) for use in a variety of industrial and smart city applications.

The proliferation of wireless devices operating in the industrial, science and medical (ISM) bands contributes to noise interference and creates reliability challenges for long-range and power-sensitive applications. By increasing the transmit output power and reducing the receiver’s system noise figure, the SKY66423-SX1261 addresses these challenges and provides an effective solution for industrial IoT deployments using LoRaWAN®.

The LoRaWAN specification is a Low Power, Wide Area (LPWA) networking protocol designed to wirelessly connect battery operated ‘things’ to the internet in regional, national or global networks, and targets key Internet of Things (IoT) requirements such as bi-directional communication, end-to-end security, mobility and localization services. LoRa Connect sub-GHz radio transceivers are ideal for long range wireless applications and are highly configurable to meet different applications’ requirements utilizing the global LoRaWAN standard. The SKY66423-SX1261 meets the extended range and power efficiency needs of security, automation, industrial, smart city and connected home applications.

“Our long-standing collaboration with Skyworks allowed us to develop a proven reference design that is compliant with the LoRaWAN specification to meet the needs of smart home and smart city applications like security, automation and tracking,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president and general manager for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “The SKY66423-SX1261 readily addresses the challenges of range coverage and power efficiency for industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and smart city applications through harnessing Semtech’s LoRa devices for its robust, long range capabilities.”

“This latest design uniquely leverages our collective technologies in support of next-generation LPWAN deployments,” said Stefan Fulga, senior director of marketing for IoT and Emerging Markets at Skyworks. “Our strategic collaboration continues to produce innovative solutions that fuel our portfolio expansion across industrial IoT, smart city and smart home applications.”

About Skyworks’ LPWAN Solutions for IoT

Skyworks’ high-efficiency front-end modules for LPWAN applications include the SKY66420-11, SKY66421-11 and SKY66423-11. Please visit Skyworks’ Front-end Modules for IoT for more information about the complete portfolio.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog and mixed signal semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

