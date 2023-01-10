McCarthy Tétrault Partners with Reveal to Go “All in on AI”

CHICAGO & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McCarthy Tétrault, a top-tier Canadian law firm and global leader in legal innovation, is leveraging the Reveal 11 platform to supercharge its innovation strategy. Reveal is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery, review and investigations platform. A team of lawyers and technologists at MT>3, a highly specialized division of McCarthy Tétrault that provides advice and services relating to the management of digital information, will work together with Reveal to enhance McCarthy Tétrault’s AI capabilities, solving its clients’ most complex challenges.

“McCarthy Tétrault and its team of talented legal practitioners at MT>3 have always recognized the transformational power of AI when used effectively in the practice of law,” said Wendell Jisa, founder and CEO of Reveal. “With this foundation already in place, coupled with access to our ground-breaking AI-infused eDiscovery tech stack, McCarthy Tétrault is further positioning itself as one of the world’s leading legal innovation pioneers. We’re thrilled about our partnership and look forward to helping the firm expand, develop and execute the next evolution of solutions for its global client base.”

As part of the collaboration, MT>3 will utilize the full breadth of Reveal’s end-to-end, SaaS-based platform and infuse its adaptive AI technology into each specific aspect of their specialties, including eDiscovery, information governance, due diligence and managed document review. The expert teams will work hand-in-hand to craft tailor-made solutions that rapidly accelerate time to insight, reduce waste and inefficiencies and unlock competitive advantages that previously did not exist.

“We are thrilled to partner with Reveal, whose platform will add incredibly powerful AI tools to our toolkit and will enable MT>3 to provide creative, AI-driven solutions for the firm’s clients,” said Susan Wortzman, President of MT>3 and a partner at McCarthy Tétrault. “While we build customized processes, having the tech stack offered by Reveal will empower our team to develop Canada’s most innovative legal solutions. Kicking off 2023 with this powerhouse of technology will drive efficiency and cost savings to our clients.”

With the most adaptability and scalability of any tech solution on the market, the Reveal 11 AI platform is uniquely equipped to handle matters at any scale. Combined with the industry’s most advanced visualization tools on the market, clients can now quickly and more deeply understand their digital environments in ways traditional tools simply cannot replicate.

Am Law 100 firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents have signed on to use the Reveal 11 platform. For more information about Reveal and its AI platform for legal, enterprise and government organizations, visit www.revealdata.com.

About Reveal

Reveal provides world-class document review technology, underpinned by leading processing, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence, all seamlessly integrated into a single platform for eDiscovery and investigations. Our software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

About McCarthy Tétrault

McCarthy Tétrault LLP provides a broad range of legal services, providing strategic and industry-focused advice and solutions for Canadian and international interests. The firm has substantial presence in Canada’s major commercial centres as well as in New York City and London.

Built on an integrated approach to the practice of law and delivery of innovative client services, the firm brings its legal talent, industry insight and practice experience to help clients achieve the results that are important to them.

For further information, or to request an interview with a McCarthy Tétrault lawyer, please contact: media@mccarthy.ca.

About MT❯3

MT>3, formerly Wortzmans, is Canada’s leading law firm specializing in providing advice and services relating to the management of digital information. MT❯3 offers a wide range of legal, strategic and technical services, particularly in e-Discovery, information governance and technology strategy.