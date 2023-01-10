iCapital® announces brand ambassador sponsorship with 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, announced a four-year brand ambassador partnership with 2021-2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Cameron Young, currently ranked 17th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Cameron, who debuted the iCapital brand on his chest at the Sentry Tournament of Champions last week in Kapalua, Hawaii, joins iCapital Brand Ambassadors Lexi Thompson and Will Zalatoris.

At 25 years old, Cameron had a standout 2021-2022 season that included seven top-three finishes from 25 tournaments, establishing himself as a rising star. In addition to being named Rookie of the Year, he made his Presidents Cup debut for the victorious U.S. Team in September. He placed second at the 150th Open at St Andrews, and earned four additional runner-up finishes last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, The Genesis Invitational, Wells Fargo Championship, and Rocket Mortgage Classic. With five second-place results, Cameron tied for the most by any player in a single season over the last 40 years. In addition, he finished 19th in the final FedEx Cup Standings, in his first season with a PGA Tour card.

In addition to being an exceptional golfer, Cameron has a passion for helping others. He supports Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides academic scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders. He also works with the PGA Jr. League, which is committed to bringing communities together through golf.

“Cameron excels in everything he does on and off the course. He is an outstanding role model for young athletes and professionals,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iCapital. “His passion for golf exemplifies so much of what we value at iCapital – hard work, perseverance, and excellence. We are incredibly proud to welcome Cameron as a brand ambassador to the iCapital team.”

“I am honored to represent the iCapital brand, as I greatly respect their approach to business as well as partnership,” Cameron said. “I am looking forward to a successful 2023 season, and a fantastic relationship with my new partners at iCapital.”

About iCapital

Founded in 2013, iCapital is the leading global fintech company powering the world’s alternative investment marketplace. iCapital has transformed how the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions; education tools and resources; and robust diligence, compliance, and portfolio analytics capabilities. iCapital’s solutions enable organizations to streamline and scale their operational infrastructure for alternative investments and to provide access to direct investments and feeder funds at lower minimums through simplified digital workflows.

iCapital-managed platforms offer wealth advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to an extensive menu of private investments, including equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure, structured investments, annuities, and risk-managed solutions. iCapital has been recognized on the Forbes Fintech 50 list each year from 2018 to 2022, the Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers in 2021 and 2022, and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

As of November 30, 2022, iCapital services more than US$149.3 billion in global client assets, of which about US$30.5 billion are from international investors (non-US Domestic) across more than 1,180 funds. Employing 1,050 people globally, iCapital is headquartered in NYC and has offices worldwide, including in Zurich, Toronto, Singapore, London, Lisbon, and Hong Kong.

For more information, visit www.icapital.com | Twitter: @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc

See disclosures here.

1 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. and its affiliates (together, “iCapital Network” or “iCapital”)