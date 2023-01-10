Sidus Space Awarded Subcontract for US Navy Propulsion Program

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection is pleased to announce its selection by Craig Technologies for the manufacturing of 13 Propulsion Plant Team Trainer Maneuvering Area Panels for Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI).

Sidus will manufacture, assemble, test, and deliver the Manuevering Panel trainers for Craig Technologies who is leading the design of the Maneuvering Panels for BPMI and with a total project value of over $2 million.

“Sidus Space previously manufactured a related U.S. Navy trainer system, and we are excited to be supporting Bechtel and their Navy customer again,” said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space, Inc.

BPMI serves the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. The company provides design and procurement services for the fabrication, testing, delivery, installation, and field support of high-quality nuclear power plant components used in U.S. submarines and aircraft carriers.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About Craig Technologies

Craig Technologies is a nationwide company which supports projects from concept to real-world application with end-users in mind. Craig Technologies wide scope of award-winning engineering and technical solutions include Multidisciplinary Engineering, Systems Engineering and Integration, Cybersecurity, Range Operations, Software Design and Development, Training and Courseware Development, Modeling & Simulation, Information Technology Support, and Integrated Logistics Support.

Founded in 1999 by CEO, Carol Craig, Craig Technologies is a US-Owned Small Business, Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Small disadvantaged Business (SDB) and Hispanic Minority-Owned Small Business that is ISO9001:2015/AS9100D Certified, and ITAR Registered. Growing Craig Technologies from one person in 1999, Craig leads nationwide operations with associates in 16 different states and 2 countries with Headquarters in Florida’s Space Coast in Merritt Island, Florida.

