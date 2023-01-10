Stellus Capital Management, LLC Provides Unitranche Financing in Support of QHP Capital, L.P.’s Investment in COPILOT Provider Support Services, LLC.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellus Capital Management, LLC (“Stellus”), a leader in middle market direct lending, announced today that its affiliates provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment to support QHP Capital, L.P.’s (“QHP”) investment in COPILOT Provider Support Services, LLC (“COPILOT” or the “Company”).

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Maitland, FL, COPILOT is a digital-first, patient-centric hub services platform intended to support the relationship between patients, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and device manufacturers through customized reimbursement services which enable quicker access to treatments and therapies.

Michael Sorensen, Partner at QHP, said, “We are excited to partner with Stellus for the first time and look forward to growing our institutional relationship through and following this transaction. Stellus was thoughtful in its diligence process and provided a financing solution that will support the continued growth of the COPILOT platform through our investment period.”

Doug Bollermann, Managing Director at Stellus, added, “We are thrilled to support QHP in its investment in the COPILOT platform and management team. QHP’s domain expertise coupled with the Company’s strong foundation and growth profile made for an exciting opportunity to invest in a business focused on improving patient access to critical healthcare needs.”

About Stellus Capital Management

Stellus was founded in 2012 and formed in conjunction with the spin-out of the Direct Capital Unit of the D. E. Shaw group. Stellus’ senior team helped create the Direct Capital Unit in 2004 and has been investing together in the middle market for 18 years. Since 2004, the Stellus team has deployed over $8 billion into more than 350 middle market companies, developing a broad and deep expertise in this segment of the private investing market. Stellus currently has approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management, with offices in Houston, TX, the Washington, D.C. area, and Charlotte, NC. Learn more at https://www.stelluscapital.com.