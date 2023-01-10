QHP Capital Invests in COPILOT

RALEIGH, N.C. & MAITLAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QHP Capital, L.P. (“QHP”), the management company for NovaQuest Private Equity, today announced an investment in COPILOT Provider Support Services, LLC (“COPILOT” or the “Company”), a hub services platform.

Since its beginning in 2010, COPILOT has helped healthcare providers and patients access customized healthcare solutions for quicker access to therapy through partnerships with pharmaceutical companies. COPILOT has the infrastructure to support both large volume products and small population rare disorder treatments from launch onward and prides itself in being a fast, flexible and accurate system for all stakeholders involved.

Dr. Moby Kazmi, President and Co-Founder of COPILOT, said, “COPILOT’s platform has grown naturally by proven support to our pharmaceutical partners and healthcare providers as they work to provide affordable and effective treatment options to patients. We are excited to partner with QHP in this next phase of growth.” Nuaman Tyyeb, COPILOT CEO and Co-Founder, added, “As a partner, QHP provides industry knowledge, a broad strategic network, and operating insight that will be invaluable as we continue to evolve the company.”*

“Fast and efficient reimbursement support services are critical in the growing specialty drug market to help patients get access to much needed treatments,” said Michael Sorensen, Partner at QHP Capital. “COPILOT fits perfectly with QHP’s investment focus of providing strategic capital to firms capable of scaling to meet the needs of the industry. We look forward to supporting the COPILOT team as they continue to innovate and expand in the hub services market.”

About COPILOT:

COPILOT is a digital-first patient-centric reimbursement hub services platform intended to support the relationship between patients, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical and device manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.cmcopilot.com.

First Analysis Securities Corp. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to COPILOT.

About QHP Capital:

QHP Capital is an investor in technology and services companies in the life sciences and healthcare sectors. QHP Capital spun out of NovaQuest Capital Management, which was formed in 2000 with the vision of building an investment platform to provide strategic capital and industry expertise in partnership with strong management teams. The investment team consists of seasoned investment and operational professionals with significant investment experience and deep life science and healthcare expertise. QHP benefits from an extensive network of industry experts and relationships that assist in identifying, analyzing, and growing QHP’s portfolio companies. QHP continues as the investment manager for NovaQuest Private Equity funds. For more information, please visit www.qhpcapital.com.

*COPILOT Executive Statements: The statement presented above is provided by a current executive at COPILOT who has agreed to permit QHP to utilize their name and opinion. The statement presented reflects the individual’s own opinion and is not reflective of client or investor experiences. The executive is not a client or investor in the private funds managed by QHP and is not being compensated for sharing their opinion and experience with QHP. An executive in a QHP portfolio company may have an incentive to make a statement that portrays QHP in a positive light as a result of the executive’s ongoing relationship with QHP and any influence that QHP may have or had over the governance of the portfolio company and the compensation of its executives. It should not be assumed that QHP’s investment in the referenced portfolio company has been or will ultimately be profitable.