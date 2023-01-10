Hygieia Expands to Arizona, as Endocrinology Associates, PA, Joins d-Nav® Insulin Management Clinical Partnership Program

LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hygieia, a provider of digital therapeutics for insulin management, has added Endocrinology Associates, PA, in Scottsdale and Chandler, AZ, as a clinical partner. This makes Hygieia’s d-Nav® autonomous insulin therapy service available to patients with type 2 diabetes in Arizona.

Patients who use insulin for diabetes require time-consuming, ongoing care management to keep their blood sugar levels stable. Most physicians do not have the time or resources to analyze and adjust their patients’ insulin doses as often as needed.

With the d-Nav clinical partnership, endocrinologists can ensure their patients receive necessary dose adjustments whenever needed, without an office visit. This significantly frees-up the physician’s time and provides improved glucose management for patients.

The unique d-Nav® Insulin Management Program uses FDA-cleared technology to autonomously prescribe the appropriate insulin dose each time a patient prepares to inject. d-Nav Technology allows users to receive dose adjustments directly, rather than waiting for an in-office evaluation.

“When patients can get the correct insulin dose right when they need it, it makes a world of difference in their overall health. Patients feel better and have less complications because their glucose levels are more stable,” said Israel Hodish, M.D., Ph.D., Hygieia medical director and co-founder.

d-Nav will be incorporated as a standard of care for eligible patients at Endocrinology Associates’ two practice sites. Endocrinology Associates, PA, has locations in Scottsdale and Chandler.

“The d-Nav program allows our patients to access necessary insulin dose recommendations from wherever they are, and it allows our care team to oversee patients’ progress from wherever we are. We’re anticipating more efficient, effective insulin therapy for our patients as a result,” said Amir Harari, MD, Endocrinology Associates, PA.

Hygieia’s partnership model gives endocrinology practices the opportunity for additional revenue without adding to the doctor’s time commitment.

Patients using d-Nav Technology can safely receive the frequency of insulin titration that meets the American Diabetes Association’s 2021 standard of care, without added demands on the physician’s time. The result is safe and effective insulin treatment. Studies have shown that nearly 90 percent of d-Nav patients have improved A1C levels within 90 days*, without increasing the risk for hypoglycemia**.

For more information on the d-Nav Insulin Management Program, visit d-nav.com or call 734-369-9980.

About Hygieia

Hygieia is the developer of d-Nav®, the first FDA-cleared technology to autonomously adjust insulin doses directly to the patient. d-Nav’s AI-powered technology automatically interprets data and independently initiates insulin management. The d-Nav Insulin Management Program adds clinical support that helps people with type 2 diabetes adjust their insulin doses according to their body’s changing insulin needs. Studies have shown that nearly 90 percent of people using d-Nav report lower A1C in just three months*, without increasing the risk for hypoglycemia**. The d-Nav Insulin Management Program has been peer-reviewed with studies published in leading medical journals. Hygieia is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. Learn more at d-Nav.com.

* John E Schneider et al. Impact of a Novel Insulin Management Service on Non-insulin Pharmaceutical Expenses. J Health Econ Outcomes Res. 2018 Feb 20;6(1):53-62. https://jheor.org/article/9783

** Richard M Bergenstal et al. Automated insulin dosing guidance to optimise insulin management in patients with type 2 diabetes: a multicentre, randomised controlled trial. Lancet 2019 Mar 16;393(10176):1138-1148. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30808512/

About Endocrinology Associates, PA

Endocrinology Associates, PA, is a team-focused, multi-physician practice specializing in diagnosis and treatment of endocrine-related concerns including thyroid nodules, goiter, thyroid cancer, parathyroid disease, diabetes mellitus, osteoporosis, women’s health and transgender medicine issues. With offices located in Scottsdale and Chandler, AZ, we participate with most health plans. Learn more at endoassocaz.net.