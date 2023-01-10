AdsPostX Secures CitrusAd Partnership

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CitrusAd and AdsPostX announced a global retail media partnership that empowers retailers to provide relevant ads through a customer’s complete shopping experience, to the confirmation page after they checkout. AdsPostX launched their post transaction ad platform to bring optionality, controls and flexibility to a space currently led by Rokt.

Jon Nolz, the former Head of Groupon's Retail Media network and now CEO of AdsPostX says, “Our company offers retailers an easy-to-integrate ad platform that drives high-yielding revenue from advertisers they don’t currently get access to, on top of providing opportunities to existing advertisers. We are using machine learning to enhance a retailer’s shopping experience after checkout, increasing shopper retention and trip frequency, to keep a retailer’s customers coming back.”

Nolz continues, “We are excited that a category leader such as CitrusAd has chosen our technology and our team to be their post transaction partner. We look forward to doing our part in helping their retailers maximize their potential and drive incrementality in the retail media space.”

CitrusAd launched in 2017 and was acquired by Publicis in 2021. With its industry-leading, on-site ad serving platform, CitrusAd provides technology and retail media support with retail partners across the world, including GoPuff, Hy-Vee and Wakefern, highlighting their global footprint and scale. With Epsilon, CitrusAd offers identity-led, off-site advertising that drives traffic to retailers’ platforms.

David Haase, CEO of CitrusAd Americas says, “We are always looking for ways to innovate and offer something new to our clients, either building ourselves or bringing in partners with technology experts in their respective fields. We did our research and AdsPostX is an exciting extension to our capabilities and our hundreds of global retail partners, providing a new monetization tool for retailers and advertising opportunity for brands and advertisers.”

About AdsPostX

AdsPostX is a post-transaction ad platform that delivers personalized offers through Nexos, a proprietary targeting technology. Ecommerce businesses can enhance their retail media offering and generate incremental revenue by serving endemic and non-endemic ads on their purchase confirmation page. Learn more at www.adspostx.com. To learn more, visit www.adspostx.com.

About CitrusAd

Founded in 2017 by co-founders Nick Paech and Brad Moran, CitrusAd created the first world-leading, self-serve Retail Media platform enabling retailers to monetize their on-site and off-site digital assets. By partnering with retailers, CitrusAd now enables brands to launch and review advertising campaigns across the full customer journey in one single platform and in just a few clicks. CitrusAd ranked as the second fastest growing tech company by Deloitte in the Deloitte Fast 50. CitrusAd was later acquired by Publicis Groupe in 2021 and aimed at bringing the first unified on-site and off-site self serve platform to market, which it successfully accomplished in July 2022. Industry leading retailers, in all verticals across 30 countries are leveraging the CitrusAd platform and real-time relevance engine to create a more personalized shopping experience and deliver greater ROI for suppliers. For more information on the new off-site capabilities, visit www.citrusad.com/off-site.