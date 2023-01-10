Lido Advisors to Partner with Colorado Financial Management

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lido Advisors, LLC (Lido), a leading wealth management firm for high-net-worth individuals, announced today a signed agreement to partner with Colorado Financial Management (CFM), deepening Lido’s family office offering and Mountain West presence with a highly strategic partner.

CFM is a Colorado-based independent registered investment advisor (RIA) offering comprehensive financial planning and personalized investment management. Founded in 1988, CFM has cultivated deep roots across the Colorado community, with offices in Denver, Boulder, and Loveland, as well as recognition as one of Boulder’s oldest and largest RIAs. The firm’s 26 advisors, professionals, and associates, all of whom will remain following the transaction, manage approximately $2 billion in assets on behalf of a diverse group of primarily high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions across Colorado and the United States.

"At Lido, we're always looking for entrepreneurial and culturally aligned partners who can help us continue to build a preeminent wealth management firm," said Jason Ozur, Lido's Chief Executive Officer. "We are not motivated to achieve scale for the sake of scale. Instead, we seek firms that want to be true partners with a voice and the opportunity to be additive to Lido’s evolution. CFM’s growth-focused, tenured, and highly credentialed team is exactly that type of firm."

Ken Stern, President of Lido Advisors, added, “We couldn’t have found a better partner to help Lido deepen its presence in the Mountain West. Managing the complexities of growing and protecting clients’ legacies is extremely challenging, requiring a team with skill, experience and passion. We look forward to joining forces with CFM and making a difference for our clients, our team, and our communities.”

“We chose to partner with Lido because of the strong alignment between our firms. Like CFM, Lido has a client-centric approach that considers estate, tax, and investment management with care and transparency for every client,” said Brad Bickham, Managing Partner of CFM. “Lido’s family office approach and commitment to partnership deeply resonated with our team and our vision for our clients. We look forward to staying true to our roots as a local fiduciary while generating a greater impact for our clients’ lives and legacies.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo, P.C. served as legal counsel to Lido. David Selig of Advice Dynamics Partners LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to CFM, and Hanson Bridgett LLP served as its legal counsel.

About Lido Advisors

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with over $12 billion in assets under management and 28 offices across the United States. The firm embraces an active approach to asset management focused on risk mitigation and access to alternative, core, and tactical investment strategies. Lido provides a family office experience to its clients with a deep commitment to personalized, comprehensive wealth planning and access to affiliated professionals providing bespoke tax, estate, and legacy solutions. Lido is focused on creating an innovative, high-touch client experience and becoming its clients’ financial life partner. For more information, please visit www.lidoadvisors.com.

About Colorado Financial Management

Colorado Financial Management is a fee-only financial advisor, offering customized investment management strategies and financial planning for individuals, families, and institutions. CFM is based in Boulder with additional offices in Denver and Loveland. CFM’s clients throughout Colorado and the United States have counted on it for sound financial advice for over 30 years as they navigate through life’s most important decisions. Combining an extensive range of fiduciary services and capabilities with local and independent expertise, CFM’s ultimate mission is to help its clients enjoy their wealth and achieve their life goals. CFM’s team of 26 professionals and associates currently manages approximately $2 billion in assets. For more information, please visit www.colofinancial.com.