GNC deepens strong vendor roster with selection of UJET Cloud Contact Center.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced contact center platform, today announced its partnership with leading global health and wellness company GNC to utilize its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform as the backbone of its omnichannel, consumer-centric operations. By moving to UJET cloud solutions, GNC will be able to leverage a dependable and scalable support solution through an easy-to-use platform. This resource also offers GNC added cloud flexibility to leverage the latest innovations and integrate with best-of-breed customer experience tools.

“Today’s forward-thinking enterprise organizations are making customer experience a competitive advantage with UJET, future-proofing their contact centers to keep pace with customer demand and product development,” said Vasili Triant, chief operating officer, UJET. “The agility of UJET’s cloud contact center allows companies to remain ahead of customer service trends and pursue an aggressive growth and expansion strategy through a rapid pace of product innovation.”

GNC sought a dependable solution to grow with the company, supported by a robust ecosystem of product integrations, the latest advancements in contact center technology and cloud flexibility to remain on the cutting edge. UJET cloud contact center solutions address and eliminate traditional design flaws and conventional approaches to customer service operations that have failed to evolve with consumer expectations. With a reputation for consistency and stability backed by CX Intercloud, the contact center industry’s first cloud-to-cloud failover solution, UJET offers a reliable contact center platform to ensure that GNC is always available to support its customers and partners.

“We are focused on a consumer-first mentality with our business centered on our customers and what they need to achieve health and wellness goals,” said Scott Saeger, chief information officer, GNC. “Supporting our customers and distribution partners with a superior level of customer service is what sets GNC apart in a highly dynamic environment. It’s vital to our success and we’re confident UJET will help us to sustain and strengthen our connection to our consumers.”

UJET continues to deliver disruptive innovation to the contact center market, bridging the technology gap between outdated customer service infrastructure and modern consumers. UJET has been recognized by G2 as a Leader for 11 consecutive quarters, won 2022 Best of Enterprise Connect Overall, and is partnered with Google on its Contact Center AI Suite. With modern solutions backed by the progressive capabilities of the cloud, customer service providers are future-proofing their operations with UJET, the world’s most advanced contact center.

For more information on UJET, visit www.ujet.cx.

ABOUT UJET:

UJET is the cloud contact center platform for businesses that put trust at the heart of their customer experience. Our one-of-a-kind architecture and award-winning CX Intercloud deliver the most dependable foundation for security, reliability, and scale across cloud contact center operations. With UJET, organizations gain a full voice and digital engagement suite equipped with smart device capabilities, powerful AI, and advanced analytics – all intuitively designed to make life easier for everyone involved. From customers and agents to supervisors and executives, UJET delivers meaningful operational efficiency, higher interaction quality, and mission-critical stability. Innovative brands like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets all trust UJET to enable exceptional customer experiences. So can you.

Learn more at www.ujet.cx and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and subscribe to our blog!

ABOUT GNC:

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.