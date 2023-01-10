Frisch’s Big Boy Announces New Double Smash Burger in Partnership With Anne Burrell

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Frisch’s Big Boy, the 75-year-old American comfort food and casual-themed restaurant brand, announces its partnership with Anne Burrell to launch the new Anne Burrell’s Double Smash Burger. The chef-inspired burger is made with ½ lb. roasted garlic seasoned beef patties and topped with shoestring fries, grilled onion, American cheese, dill pickle aioli, romaine lettuce and ketchup on a toasted sesame roll. Priced at $10.99 for the combo, which includes fries and a drink, Anne Burrell’s Double Smash Burger is now available at select Frisch’s locations for a limited time.

“We are thrilled to partner with Anne Burrell to bring a new, innovative burger to our menu,” says James Walker, CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know Anne working together on this project, and not only is she an immense culinary talent, but she also understands and respects the Frisch’s brand and its guests. I believe she’s created a burger our guests will love!”

An acclaimed chef, Anne Burrell has worked at several top restaurants in New York and been featured on multiple shows on The Food Network, including Chef Wanted, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and Worst Cooks in America. Additionally, Burrell has written a New York Times best-selling cookbook and competed on Food Networks Iron Chef America.

“I am thrilled to partner with Frisch’s Big Boy on the ‘Anne Burrell Double Smash Burger’ collaboration,” says Burrell. “The Big Boy brand has always been a favorite of mine. I think the burger will be a huge crowd pleaser!”

To learn more about Frisch’s Big Boy and find a location near you, visit. www.frischs.com

About Frisch’s Big Boy

Founded in 1947, Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants have always served scratch-made food, prepared to order from their own kitchens at a reasonable price. The signature double-decker burger the “Big Boy” is made with fresh, never frozen beef patties, a double decker bun, and the Frisch’s Original Tartar Sauce that guests have come to crave. An unlimited soup and salad bar as well as scratch-made soups and salad dressings, hand-breaded onion rings, house-made pies and desserts and fresh baked biscuits are also served daily. Home of burgers, the unlimited weekend breakfast bar and the beloved Big Boy mascot, who has been serving up food, fun and family memories for 75 years. The brand consists of over 100 company-owned and franchise partner locations across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. For more information, visit Frischs.com.