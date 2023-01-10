Havas Health & You and Trinity Life Sciences Announce Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 10, 2023 – Trinity Life Sciences, a global leader in life sciences solutions, and Havas Health & You (HHY&Y), the world’s largest global health and wellness network and part of Havas Group, a Vivendi (VIV) business, today announced a strategic partnership that will allow both companies to offer cohesive end-to-end commercial solutions to the life sciences industry. The partnership includes Havas Health & You taking a minority investment in Trinity.

“The rapid and dynamic pace of the life sciences industry requires we take a more comprehensive view to move smarter and faster. The combination of Trinity and Havas Health & You provides truly best in class expertise and capabilities through all stages of the pre-commercial and commercial lifecycle,” said Donna Murphy, Global CEO, Havas Creative Group and Havas Health & You. “Modern technologies are helping to fuel incredible innovations in health, and this brings new challenges – this partnership enables us to best meet the industry’s needs.”

“When we started to talk about the potential partnership, it became clear that both Trinity and Havas Health & You had missions that were solidly aligned. Both companies know every decision impacts a life, and it is what gets us up in the morning,” said David Fitzhenry, CEO of Trinity Life Sciences. “To layer on sophisticated data, insights and analytics to branding and communications programs for our collective life science clients will be industry-changing. Addressing key areas such as launch, customer experience and application of technologies to advance omnichannel will be our focus.”

The Trinity/Havas partnership is the latest in a line of strategic moves for Trinity. Last year Trinity acquired D Cube Analytics, a data science and analytics provider, and announced a partnership with Bain & Co. The addition of HH&Y further expands a highly unique, best-in-class offering.

“The partnership is a strategic move for both Trinity and Havas and will help to revolutionize how brands are built for life sciences companies,” said Matt Jennings, Operating Partner of Kohlberg & Co and Chairman of Trinity Life Sciences. “Clients will see offerings that address new product planning projects with earlier stage strategic brand communications, as well as marketing campaigns that are driven more directly by objective insights and analytics.”

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

About Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic commercialization partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With 25 years of experience, Trinity is committed to revolutionizing the commercial model by providing exceptional levels of service, powerful tools and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.