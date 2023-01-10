CloudWave Partners with MEDITECH International to Deliver Expanse EPR Services for More than Half a Million Patients Across the UK

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CloudWave, the expert in healthcare data security, today announced that MEDITECH UK has chosen CloudWave’s OpSus Cloud Services to power its MEDITECH Expanse EPR (Electronic Patient Record) and MEDITECH Cloud Hosted offering to East Cheshire NHS Trust and Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. The United Kingdom public-sector trusts are part of the National Health Service (NHS). They will be working with CloudWave and MEDITECH to deploy a cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) solution customized for a population of more than 550,000 patients across the UK.

MEDITECH and CloudWave’s collaborative design for an international MEDITECH Cloud Hosted EPR system provides a cost-effective and scalable way for hospitals to access the Expanse EPR. This partnership will enable East and Mid Cheshire to deliver the MEDITECH Expanse EPR leveraging trusted resources in the public cloud, backed with the delivery expertise, security, management, and depth of support from CloudWave.

“MEDITECH strives to help healthcare organizations around the world expand their vision of what’s possible—and ultimately change the way healthcare is delivered,” said Charlotte Jackson, CEO of MEDITECH International. “The cloud offers new ways for healthcare providers to communicate and collaborate anywhere in the world and is key to supporting optimized care delivery to serve the needs of patients and providers. MEDITECH UK chose CloudWave to help deliver Expanse to East and Mid Cheshire because of their expertise in designing, deploying, and supporting secure, mission-critical cloud workloads within public cloud environments, and we are building upon a partnership that has delivered many successful technical and business collaborations to date.”

CloudWave’s OpSus Cloud Services are purpose-built for hospitals and provide managed hosting, end-to-end disaster recovery, systems management, security, backup, and archiving services, supporting 125+ EPR, clinical, and enterprise applications. OpSus Cloud Services lessen operational complexity, achieve compliance, elevate system agility, and enable hospitals to focus valuable IT resources on other pressing priorities and projects.

About CloudWave

CloudWave, the expert in healthcare data security, is the largest, most experienced, and trusted independent software hosting provider in healthcare. CloudWave provides cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services that deliver a multi-cloud approach to enable healthcare organizations with any electronic health record (EHR) to architect, integrate, manage, and protect a personalized solution using private cloud, public cloud, and cloud edge resources. The company is 100% focused on healthcare and delivers enterprise cloud services to more than 250 hospitals and healthcare organizations, supporting 125+ EHR, clinical, and enterprise applications.

The company’s OpSus cloud services provide managed hosting, end-to-end disaster recovery, systems management, cybersecurity, backup, and archiving services. Its Sensato Cybersecurity suite enables hospitals to implement a fully managed cybersecurity program to detect threats and respond to cybersecurity incidents in a fully integrated and easy to deploy holistic platform. All CloudWave services are fully supported by around-the-clock Network and Cybersecurity Tactical Operations Centers staffed by certified healthcare IT and cybersecurity professionals in the USA. The company also provides secure, cloud-based enterprise imaging as-a-service in partnership with Canon Medical, to help hospitals store, analyze, protect, and share medical images. To learn more visit www.gocloudwave.com.