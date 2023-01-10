Brightcove and Magnite Announce Strategic Partnership to Boost Ad Monetization for CTV and Online Video (OLV) Publishers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the most trusted streaming technology company in the world, today announced it has entered into a strategic relationship with Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Magnite will power advertising for any Brightcove customer, growing fill and delivery to increase customer revenue. Brightcove will also integrate the SpringServe ad server to provide publishers with greater control, insight, and transparency into available ad supply.

With thousands of customers globally, Brightcove has always supported standards-based integrations with ad servers and Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs). After analyzing data from billions of ad-supported play requests on its leading Server Side Ad Insertion solution, Brightcove saw a significant opportunity to better help customers monetize their unsold ad opportunities. Available directly through Brightcove, Magnite’s SSP capabilities will enable Brightcove to deliver revenue for these customers. Integrating with the SpringServe ad server will give those customers a transparent view of available ad inventory and a strategic opportunity to better monetize their video content.

“The needs of our large, global customer base are constantly evolving, and we are committed to evolving our solutions for them, including supporting our customers’ efforts to monetize their video content,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove. “This integration with Magnite and SpringServe is a key step to enabling us to provide our customers with best-in-class solutions to meet their needs, allowing them to increase their ad fill rate and generate better CPMs.”

“We’re looking forward to working with the Brightcove team to bring turnkey monetization to its high-quality video streaming customers,” said Sean Buckley, CRO of Magnite. “With our new integration, Brightcove customers will gain access to video-centric advertising tools and real-time reporting across their traditional direct and programmatic sales channels. We’re also working with Brightcove on unique ways to enrich the value of customers’ video inventory by packaging information such as content metadata in a way that’s easy for ad buyers to leverage.”

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 80 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats, including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About SpringServe

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, is the leading independent ad-serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV, and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization, and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to help increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com.