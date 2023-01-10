Guidewire Taps Skopenow to Deliver Faster Claims Investigations at Scale with New Marketplace App

SAN MATEO, Calif & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Skopenow today announced that Skopenow’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace, debuting a new solution to the insurance industry that streamlines investigations and combats fraud.

Insurance fraud is a massive and growing problem, costing over $300B annually in the U.S. alone. To counter this prevalent issue, many insurers have dedicated Special Investigations Units (SIU) that investigate suspected insurance fraud. According to Dennis Jay, the former executive director of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, “one of the biggest concerns that SIUs have is they are going to have more cases than they can handle.” To help claims handlers or SIU investigators handle their large volumes of potentially fraudulent or otherwise red-flagged cases, prioritize investigations, and save precious time, Skopenow created Pre-Check.

Skopenow’s Pre-Check solution offers a new way to handle SIU triaging, analyzing thousands of sources like social media, the dark web, and court records to quantify a subject’s digital footprint. With its data, SIU teams can make more informed decisions and focus their investigative efforts on claimants or contacts with more robust digital footprints.

With Skopenow’s Pre-Check Accelerator for Digital Risk at Scale, insurers are able to:

Easily query Skopenow’s Pre-Check API to initiate an enhanced check on a claim;

Receive results of the Pre-Check directly within ClaimCenter; and

Make faster, more accurate, data-driven decisions by incorporating Pre-Check data into the claims workflow.

Skopenow’s Pre-Check solution also includes a contact or subject’s Digital Score, which entails a recommendation of whether to investigate, an identity confidence rating, as well as a breakdown of the assets analyzed by count. The Digital Score is unique in that it provides a comprehensive evaluation of the contact’s digital footprint and potential value of conducting a full evaluation on a one to 100 scale.

“Pre-Check was built with an eye towards accuracy and automation,” said Rob Douglas, co-founder and CEO, Skopenow. “It can help insurers automate their workflow by reducing manual social media report requests based on the clear recommendations and data points we provide. Integrated with Guidewire, the automation of our technology is only further enhanced, helping our shared customers optimize their claims investigations at tremendous scale.”

“Congratulations to Skopenow on the release of its new ClaimCenter app,” said Zachary Gustafson, General Manager, Claims & InsuranceNow, Guidewire. “Pre-Check can save investigators time by giving them clear, actionable, and data-driven recommendations on which subjects have a digital footprint worth investigating.”

