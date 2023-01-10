DigitalOwl and RGA Form Collaborative Underwriting Technology Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, DigitalOwl, an insurance technology company that utilizes artificial intelligence to interpret and transform medical records into a comprehensive and interactive Digital Underwriting Abstract, and Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, announced a collaborative partnership designed to strengthen and streamline the underwriting process.

“DigitalOwl’s mission is to support underwriters and claims analysts by using technology to help them be both more efficient and more accurate in their decisions,” said Jennifer Richards, VP Life Insurance at DigitalOwl. “Our partnership with RGA will take our product to the next level by ensuring we’re extracting and presenting exactly the data points required for accurate decisions. There really is no other product quite like ours in the market.”

The Digital Underwriting Abstract (DUA) includes more than 50 Key Impairment Analyses (KIA) that groups all essential information for each impairment into a comprehensive summary. The partnership with RGA will make the KIA for each condition even more valuable to underwriters and claims professionals because the key data points will now be 100% aligned with underwriting manuals, such as RGA’s Global Underwriting Manual (GUM). Additionally, DigitalOwl will expand its structured data file to include each of these data points, delivering a more efficient ingestion process for rules engines and for clients to utilize for mortality and morbidity analysis of inforce blocks.

The Digital Underwriting Abstract (DUA), enhanced with the underwriting and mortality expertise from RGA, helps strengthen both parties’ core offerings and further solidifies both RGA and DigitalOwl’s dedication to increased digitization and evolution of the insurance industry.

“RGA is deeply committed to the advancement of digitization and automation to expedite the utilization of EMRs and other digital underwriting data and non-digital assets,” said Dave Rengachary, Senior Vice President, Head of Underwriting, U.S. Mortality Markets, RGA. “DigitalOwl’s ability to digitize both EMR data and traditional APSs is a giant leap forward in this quest. We are excited to partner with our clients to leverage this tool to gain new efficiencies and underwriting insights.”

“RGA has dedicated many years to understanding the complex landscape of digital health data,” said Maria Beaulieu, Vice President, Digital Underwriting Transformation, Strategic Underwriting Initiatives, RGA. “This knowledge and experience uniquely positions us to work with partners to further refine their products to satisfy the underwriting use case and to deliver to the market a long-awaited digital solution.”

DigitalOwl is also launching Version 4.0 of the DUA in this month, which will include several significant enhancements:

Enhanced data extraction for habits such as tobacco, alcohol, and marijuana, plus several key medical impairments based on RGA’s underwriting expertise and the RGA GUM

Improved functionality to further streamline processing

A succinct narrative summary of each medical encounter utilizing revolutionary AI/generative text technology

About DigitalOwl

DigitalOwl offers an innovative technology solution for analyzing and summarizing medical records for the insurance industry. The company has introduced the first and only machine learning platform that interprets medical records and assists underwriters and claim adjusters in their work. A deep understanding of the medical text creates a focused set of medical data points in a robust, meaningfully summarized format. Data is arranged chronologically, allowing the user to search and filter information by medical condition, date, body system and more. The complete history is contained within a few pages rather than hundreds, allowing clients to speed up their medical records review process and free up their talented resources to focus more time on critical activities. For more information about DigitalOwl, visit www.digitalowl.com.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA is one of the world’s largest and most respected reinsurers and is guided by a fundamental purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. RGA is widely recognized for superior risk management and underwriting expertise, innovative product design, and dedicated client focus. RGA serves clients and partners in key markets around the world and has approximately $3.3 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $82.7 billion as of September 30, 2022. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit www.rgare.com.