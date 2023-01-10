FORVIS Collaborates with Jupiter Intelligence on Climate Risk Modeling Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FORVIS, a leading accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Jupiter Intelligence™, a global leader in physical climate risk analytics, that will help clients manage physical risk exposure and provide disclosures to stakeholders as climate change and its corresponding severe weather events continue to affect businesses.

In an evolving regulatory and climate-focused landscape, this collaboration combines FORVIS’ leading business intelligence and reporting experience with climate risk data and analytics from Jupiter Intelligence’s ClimateScore™ product across all sectors of the economy. The result, FORVIS’ Physical Climate Risk Dashboard, is a tool that provides clients and stakeholders valuable insights with which to assess and manage physical climate-related risks and opportunities across the value chain.

Climate risk is among the most important challenges facing society and businesses today and FORVIS’ Physical Climate Risk Dashboard will offer the firm’s clients comprehensive climate data, providing them with science-based intelligence for future potential competitive advantage and performance enhancement, as well as supporting the delivery of clients’ wider sustainability, decarbonization and net zero strategies.

“Understanding risk and opportunity is key to achieving business objectives and scenario analysis plays a key role in understanding the resilience of overall strategy to different environments,” said Jared Forman, global practice leader for Enterprise Risk and Quantitative Advisory at FORVIS. “We’re excited to work with Jupiter to combine their advanced data analytics with our team’s business advisory capabilities in order to help our clients navigate the uncertainties they are dealing with in both the near and long term.”

The increasing need for decision-useful and investor-grade climate information requires climate scenario analysis and the inclusion of climate change considerations into many areas of business operations. The Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the anticipated Securities Exchange Commissions (SEC) Proposed Climate Disclosure Rule heighten the importance of climate scenario analysis for forward-looking business strategy and risk management processes. FORVIS’ Physical Climate Risk Dashboard provides valuable insight and decision-useful information for stakeholders, in a world requiring greater transparency of both reporting and data climate scenario analysis. This collaboration enables companies to easily run physical risk scenario analysis and produce impactful disclosures in alignment with leading climate frameworks and common mandatory disclosure requirements.

“Climate change is impacting businesses around the world and the monitoring and measurement of its further impact is essential for operational resilience and business continuity,” said Rich Sorkin, Jupiter's CEO, and co-founder. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with FORVIS to deliver solutions that enable clients to build resiliency and ultimately a more sustainable future.”

About FORVIS

FORVIS is a professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services. Created by the merger of equals of BKD, LLP and Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP (DHG), FORVIS is driven by the commitment to use our forward vision to deliver an Unmatched Client Experience™. Ranked among the top 10 public accounting firms in the country, FORVIS has 5,700 dedicated professionals who serve clients in all 50 states as well as across the globe. FORVIS is built upon the strong legacies of BKD and DHG, which are reflected in a name that comprises partner initials and represents our unique focus on preparing our clients for what is next. Visit forvis.com for additional information.

About Jupiter Intelligence™

Jupiter is the trusted leader in climate risk analytics for organizations looking to strengthen their climate resilience. The increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events across the globe are having a major impact on economies, businesses, and communities. With forward-focused, rigorous methodologies, and analytics delivered by some of the best scientists in the industry, Jupiter turns sophisticated climate science into actionable data. Customers proactively assess the physical risks in their portfolios, address regulatory requirements and evaluate potential reputational concerns. To find out more, visit www.jupiterintel.com.