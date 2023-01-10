Structure.fi and Quai Network Partner to Facilitate Faster, Cheaper, and More Secure Transactions for Global Retail Investors

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Structure.fi, a mobile-first financial platform that offers investors seamless access to both traditional and crypto markets, has announced a long-term strategic partnership with Quai Network, a Proof-of-Work Layer 1 network of blockchains that offers a multithreaded solution to ensure increased network capacity and seamless, high-speed, transactions.

Quai Network is able to achieve infinite scalability through the use of Proof-Of-Work 2.0, merged mining, and sharding. These technologies working in tandem create a highly decentralized and open-sourced platform that allows for unmatched security and speed across the network. The partnership with Quai will help improve the speed, security, and stability of all on-chain transactions on the Structure platform.

“Structure.fi is committed to utilizing cutting edge technology that enables the expansion of financial access around the world,” said Structure.fi President and co-founder Bryan Hernandez. “Quai Network’s secure, decentralized, solutions will help Structure.fi’s users access global financial markets without barriers.”

Additionally, Structure.fi will list Quai Network’s native token, QUAI, in the coming months, allowing Structure.fi users visibility and access to the Quai ecosystem.

“We believe in Structure.fi’s mission to make financial tools as easy as possible to access,” said Alan Orwick, co-founder of Quai Network. “By listing QUAI on the Structure platform, we are opening the door for investors that may be new to blockchain technology to participate in the highly optimized digital economy that Quai Network is creating.”

Structure.fi’s intuitive, user-friendly, platform gives investors of all experience levels the ability to invest, earn interest, borrow, lend, complete peer-to-peer transactions with both traditional and digital financial assets. The app, which is currently being used by investors around the world, launched initially in El Salvador in conjunction with the Salvadoran government, and has continued its growth across Latin America. Structure.fi simplifies investing in both crypto and traditional assets by enabling users to execute trades across chains, markets, and asset classes on one platform, where in the past would have required a series of complex executions across multiple platforms.

About Quai Network

Quai Network is a decentralized Layer 1 network of blockchains that scales to global commerce. By interweaving innovative technologies like merge mining and sharding, Quai has coined “Proof-of-Work 2.0” – a new, multithreaded approach to blockchain architecture. As an EVM-compatible network, Quai will support payments, decentralized applications, NFTs, and smart contracts in a permanently secure and low-fee environment.

Quai Network is approaching its 3rd public Testnet, the Iron Age, which will enable users to engage with and test the network in exchange for Quai tokens. With opportunities for miners to earn Quai for mining blocks, and grants available for developers & builders, Quai’s upcoming Testnet will offer incentives for a variety of different contributions.

To stay up-to-date on the latest news and announcements about the Iron Age Testnet, follow Quai Network on Twitter and join the Quai Discord.

About Structure.fi

Structure.fi is a global financial platform that opens the door for mainstream investors to seamlessly participate in the DeFi, Crypto and traditional markets without the traditional educational and financial barriers. Guided by the principles of DeFi, Structure.fi will allow investors of all experience levels to quickly and simply trade assets on an easy-to-use, secure platform and eventually to earn, borrow and lend. Offering 24/7 access, hands-on support and seamless transaction Structure.fi’s consumer-first approach brings accessibility and simplicity to the complex financial worlds of DeFi and Crypto. To learn more about Structure.fi’s innovative and inclusive approach to DeFi investment, please visit structure.fi.