Shields Health Solutions Expands Nationwide Partnerships to Enhance Specialty Pharmacy Services

STOUGHTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shields Health Solutions (ShieldsRx), the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the country, announced today it is now partnered with more than 850 hospitals at over 75 health systems after recently adding four new health system partners. As the number of patients managing chronic conditions and rare diseases continues to rise, ShieldsRx health system partners are uniquely positioned to improve therapy management and care coordination for complex patients, helping to improve outcomes through high-quality care. ShieldsRx’s nationwide footprint of health systems represents more than 1 million patients nationwide across 44 U.S. states.

“As the foremost expert in health system specialty pharmacy, Shields has proven successful in partnering with health system leaders to develop integrated programs that deliver superior experiences and outcomes for complex patients,” said Matt Conway, Chief Commercial Growth Officer of ShieldsRx. “Not only do these programs deliver measurable clinical results but integrating specialty pharmacy within the health system also creates the net operating income health systems need to succeed. These proven clinical and financial results are why so many leading health systems trust Shields to elevate access, outcomes and growth within specialty pharmacy.”

ShieldsRx has achieved recent growth through new health system partnerships that include:

MyMichigan Health: A non-profit health system headquartered in Midland, Mich., MyMichigan Health provides award-winning care to the 25-county region. Its facilities provide a full continuum of care across a wide array of settings, including urgent care centers, home health, virtual care and medical offices in more than 30 specialties and subspecialties.

Nemours Children’s Health: One of the nation’s largest multistate pediatric health systems, Nemours Children’s Health includes two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices.

Phoenix Children’s: Ranked among the “Best Children’s Hospitals” in the country and the top children’s hospital in Arizona from U.S. News and World Report, Phoenix Children’s Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties.

Solution Health: An integrated health system uniquely focused on providing access to high-value primary and specialty care that meets the growing needs of the communities we serve. Founding members Southern New Hampshire Health and Elliot Health System are committed to innovative models of care and collaboration that improve the health and well-being of more than half a million residents of our region.

A fragmented and complex healthcare system has historically characterized the patient experience in specialty pharmacy, with patients managing administrative challenges such as prior authorization and prohibitively expensive medical bills with little support. Shields’ expansion has allowed the company to propagate a model that aligns with value-based reimbursement, reducing the cost of care for patients while simultaneously improving patient outcomes.

The results of a joint study with Optum Advisory Services showed Shields-affiliated specialty pharmacies reduced the total cost of care for patients by 13% compared to a national cohort. In addition, integrated care promotes continuity for patients and simplifies administrative burdens by having every member of the care team in one health system – including patient support.

