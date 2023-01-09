GetGo Chooses Jumio to Unlock Faster Digital Onboarding for New Drivers

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jumio, the leading provider of end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC/AML compliance solutions, today announced its partnership with GetGo, the largest car-sharing service in Singapore, to create an ecosystem where mobility is shared and sustainable for all.

GetGo prides itself on an extremely user-centric service with a focus on simplicity, flexibility and accessibility — for customers who want to be able to easily book a vehicle whenever and wherever they are using their mobile phones.

Jumio leverages the power of biometrics, AI and the latest technologies to quickly and automatically verify the digital identities of new GetGo customers.

Jumio offers the most comprehensive identity verification solution on the market, accepting and reliably verifying more than 5,000 ID subtypes from across the globe, including many with non-Latin script, which will enable GetGo to scale its onboarding process throughout Asia Pacific and beyond.

In using Jumio, GetGo is also able to protect its fleet of over 1,700 vehicles against theft. Jumio Identity Verification ensures that the person creating a new GetGo account or requesting a new vehicle is who they claim to be. By requesting a valid government-issued ID and a selfie, Jumio provides a valuable fraud prevention tool, as fraudsters generally prefer not to use their own likeness when trying to scam GetGo.

“GetGo looks to partner with providers who are committed to building best-in-class solutions to challenges we face in the car-sharing business,” said Lionel Fong, GetGo’s Group Product Lead. “Jumio's facial verification technology allows GetGo to simultaneously raise its trust and safety standards while enhancing its customer onboarding experience. GetGo looks forward to a long-term partnership with Jumio in pushing the boundaries on bringing a reliable and frictionless verification experience to the masses.”

“We are proud to work with GetGo to put the freedom to drive in their customers’ hands,” said Frederic Ho, Jumio VP of Asia Pacific. “By using Jumio technology in its eKYC process, GetGo is able to protect its car-sharing ecosystem and provide a seamless digital onboarding experience.”

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio KYX Platform provides advanced risk signals, identity proofing and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging advanced technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

About GetGo

Founded in August 2020, GetGo is the fastest growing and largest carsharing platform in Singapore, with over 1,700 vehicles across 1,300 locations available 24/7. With a singular focus on providing the best-in-class experience to enable the community with the freedom to drive, GetGo launched their service in February 2021.

From launching with 10,000 users, GetGo has since grown to serve a community of more than 200,000 users with thousands of bookings each day. Through its simple, flexible, and accessible service, GetGo has enabled its users to enjoy the freedom to drive and create countless special memories with their loved ones.

For more information on GetGo’s services, you may visit their website or Help Centre. The GetGo app is available for download on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.