Verifyle and the Maryland Society of Accounting and Tax Professionals Partner to Protect Members and Clients from the Growing Threat of Hackers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verifyle, a leader in secure messaging, file-sharing and digital signatures, today announced a strategic partnership with the Maryland Society of Accounting and Tax Professionals (MSATP). MSATP was established in 1959 with an allegiance to quality education, active advocacy, entrepreneurship and small business. Verifyle has been chosen to provide ultra-secure document sharing, messaging and digital signature technology for all MSATP members beginning in 2023.

“The members of our organization are more aware than ever of the increasing threat from hackers,” said Giavante’ Hawkins, Executive Director of MSATP. “Verifyle is a great fit for our members because it’s both extremely secure and very simple for both our members and their clients to use.”

“Having a secure way to share documents and messages with clients is critical for tax and accounting professionals in today’s climate of breaches and hacks,” said Jack Smith, CEO of Verifyle. “Our partnership with MSATP will help to provide some peace of mind for MSATP members by keeping their clients’ data private and secure at all times. We’re extremely pleased that MSATP chose Verifyle as a trusted partner.”

Unlike many other cloud-storage and cloud-sharing services, which use a single master key for encrypting and decrypting their users’ data, Verifyle’s Cellucrypt® technology uses password-derived keys on top of a public-key system to individually encrypt data objects, adding several additional layers of protection for their users. With the additional option to disable password reset, Verifyle becomes the most secure cloud-sharing platform available, while remaining extremely simple to use.

About Verifyle

Verifyle delivers ultra-secure messaging, document sharing, and digital signatures, all from a simple, single-screen interface. Verifyle was built from the ground up to be the most secure cloud-sharing solution, and to deliver improved productivity and control of information to its users. Verifyle’s industry-leading, patented encryption technology gives users the highest level of security, protecting them from bulk-access vulnerability through the unique encryption of each document and thread.