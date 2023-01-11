ecoSPEARS Selected to WSP USA’s Emerge Earth & Environment Program

SPEARS is a NASA-developed, in-situ technology that absorbs PCBs "like a sponge" from contaminated sediment in a safe and environmentally-friendly manner without destroying aquatic habitats or re-suspending contaminated sediment. (Photo: Business Wire)

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ecoSPEARS was selected for WSP's Emerge program, an innovative program focused on creating strategic alliances to build a healthier planet. ecoSPEARS develops green remediation technologies that clean persistent toxins from sediment, soil, and water to protect human health and the environment.

“We’re excited to partner with a global firm like WSP that understands how massive the problem of legacy and emerging contaminants is. Once persistent toxins get into our soil and waterways, these toxins stay there indefinitely until removed. We’re bringing innovative remediation solutions to the market that are both cost-effective and eco-friendly,” said Serg Albino, ecoSPEARS Co-founder and CEO.

“Society can no longer rely on hauling contaminated soil and waste to a landfill or incinerator. Due to climate change and extreme storm and flood events, the world has seen a dramatic increase in environmental contamination, disproportionately affecting underserved communities. We must do better,” said Ian Doromal, ecoSPEARS Co-founder and EVP.

As one of three selected companies in the Earth & Environment cohort, ecoSPEARS will partner with WSP to kick off the program to propel ecoSPEARS’ technologies towards pilot-scale opportunities. Under the Strategic Alliance, ecoSPEARS will leverage WSP’s subject-matter experts and global client base to bring its green and sustainable remediation technology to clients and communities in need.

“Persistent contaminants are present in water and soil at locations across the nation and the globe,” said Pooja Jain, Senior Vice President for WSP USA. “Helping our clients remediate such contaminants is top of mind for WSP’s Earth and Environment team. This work requires thinking beyond conventional treatment and disposal methods. It is our pleasure to collaborate with ecoSPEARS, an innovative contaminant removal technology, through WSP’s Emerge program (emerge.wspis.com) to make the world a better, cleaner place for future generations.”

ecoSPEARS is a green remediation developer that’s disrupting the way we restore soil and waterways that have been contaminated by PCBs, dioxins, PFAS, and other persistent toxins that threaten human health and the environment. ecoSPEARS offers sustainable, cost-effective methods to extract and eliminate toxins from contaminated sediment, soil, and water. ecoSPEARS is giving polluted land and waterways a second chance at life. (www.ecospears.com)

WSP is one of the world’s leading engineering consulting firms. The WSP Emerge partnership program selects a few strategic partnerships each cohort that focus on green, responsible solutions around soil remediation, oil & gas risk reduction, sustainable waste management in efforts to promote environmental, social, and governance standards across the construction industry.