ASM Global Acquires Industry-leading Talent-buying Firm Madison Entertainment

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldwide live entertainment leader ASM Global—as part of its growing portfolio of global venues encompassing content, technology, partnerships, culinary, safety and more—has purchased renowned talent-buying agency Madison Entertainment.

Founded by industry veteran Roger LeBlanc, Madison Entertainment has been booking a wide array of acts from all genres into concert venues, festivals, fairs, music cruises and private events for over two decades.

In announcing the deal, ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension said, “We are committed to add resources to our promoter and live content division in order to ensure that all of our managed venues continue to be leaders in live-event performances. Under Roger’s leadership, the addition of Madison Entertainment will further grow live music content for our clients, particularly within our industry-leading nationwide theater network. We are excited to add Madison to join and assist our existing in-house talent bookers and general managers at these incredible venues.”

“We are delighted to have Roger and the Madison team join ASM Global,” said Doug Thornton, ASM Global executive vice-president arenas, stadiums and theaters. “Having a team of talent buyers to assist our in-house bookers and general managers will add a new dimension to our ability to provide live-music content within our managed venues while continuing to expand and grow the existing Madison client base.”

Madison Entertainment’s president, LeBlanc, said, “We chose to align with ASM Global because they are the market leader in venue management. We are excited about the opportunity to expand existing live-music content throughout the extensive network of ASM Global facilities and look forward to great success exploring these opportunities with our many music-industry partners and friends.”

The client base of Madison has ranged from small-capacity venues, such as The Coach House, to larger concerts series and multi-day festivals including KAABOO Del Mar, Mempho Music Festival and the Gasparilla Music Festival. Madison books thousands of shows each year with both emerging artists as well as some of the music industry’s biggest names including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Zac Brown Band, Aerosmith, Pink and more.

Madison will operate as a wholly owned business unit of ASM Global and continue to serve its current client base of music clubs, theaters and festivals while also dedicating personnel and resources to booking ASM Global managed arenas and its nationwide network of 57 theaters and amphitheaters.

ASM Global already serves as the most prolific presenter and producer in entertainment including serving as the largest conduit of Live Nation and AEG content.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. asmglobal.com