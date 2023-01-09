Patterson Closes Acquisition of Relief Services for Veterinary Practitioners and Animal Care Technologies

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), announced that it has, through subsidiaries, successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Relief Services for Veterinary Practitioners and Animal Care Technologies (“RSVP” and “ACT,” respectively), Texas-based companies that provide innovative solutions to veterinary practices through data extraction and conversion, staffing and video-based training services.

The acquired businesses are expected to be integrated into Patterson Veterinary’s existing operations and teams.

“We are pleased to add RSVP and ACT’s capabilities and team expertise to our suite of offerings and our operating team,” said George Henriques, president of Patterson Companion Animal. “We welcome our new colleagues to Patterson and look forward to continued success together.”

About Patterson Companies Inc.

