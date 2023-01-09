Bonaventure Partners with Family Office Networks to Expand Investor Universe

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset manager focused on the development, construction, and property management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, today announced a partnership with Family Office Networks (“FON”) to bring its real estate offerings and services to FON’s more than 500,000+ subscriber participants, including 10,000+ global family offices.

FON is the leading family office network enabling access and efficiency for families to network, invest and co-invest with each other. Through this partnership, Bonaventure will leverage FON’s full suite of media, marketing, events, technology and service capabilities to provide families and their wealth advisors with streamlined access to Bonaventure’s different real estate offerings as well as its development, property management, design and construction services.

“We are excited to partner with FON to provide their subscriber participants and family offices with access to our alternative investment offerings, which are designed to generate steady income and capital appreciation,” said Dwight Dunton, founder and CEO of Bonaventure. “Moreover, through our different offerings, we are uniquely capable of providing investors with the flexibility and tax efficiencies they often desire. As we look ahead to 2023, we anticipate a market that will present a number of investment opportunities that align with our strict investment criteria. We look forward to bringing these opportunities to FON.”

Bonaventure’s vertically-integrated design, development, construction, investment and property management platform is designed to ease the operational burdens of multifamily real estate development and investment. FON chose to partner with Bonaventure based on its impressive track record and ability to improve a family’s user experience through direct investment and/or collaboration.

“Given Bonaventure’s legacy as a successful and responsible real estate investor and operator, we are excited to partner with Dwight and the rest of the Bonaventure team to offer our growing family office community access to high quality rental housing investment opportunities,” said Victor Park, President of FON.

Hank Loughran, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets at Bonaventure, added, “Partnering with FON advances our ongoing effort to expand and diversify Bonaventure’s investor network. Our focus is on introducing investment offerings that have the potential to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns and providing exceptional service and optionality to investors. This optionality can come in the form of co-investments or commingled opportunities, helping to ensure we have the right solution based on a family’s specific needs or preference.”

Bonaventure is currently expanding throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Bonaventure’s long-term buy and hold philosophy drives the delivery of exceptional affordable, luxury and senior living communities.

Family offices seeking investment opportunities with Bonaventure should contact Andrew Schneider at Andrew@FamilyOfficeNetworks.com.

About Bonaventure:

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, Bonaventure is an integrated alternative asset management firm specializing in multifamily design, development, construction, investment and property management. Bonaventure has over $3 billion of assets under management, is an expert at utilizing low-cost financing, and manages over 6,000 apartment units across 35 communities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions. Since its founding in 1999 by Dwight Dunton, with the intent to create best-in-class capabilities connecting capital to assets, the focus of the firm has been to generate excess returns on a risk adjusted basis while building enduring value through ingenuity. To learn more, visit www.Bonaventure.com.

About Family Office Networks:

Family Office Networks is the premier global community for families to share information and intelligence. The team works with a select group of top tier investment managers and sponsors who offer substantial families’ access to stellar investment opportunities in areas such as real estate, venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds. In addition, Family Office Networks shares timely thought leadership on topics related to portfolio management, philanthropy, multi-generational wealth management, compliance and regulation, risk management, insurance, training, and education. The website www.FamilyOfficeNetworks.com is the hub of Family Office Networks with 500,000 users, including 10,000 family offices, and is a go-to resource for news related to family offices