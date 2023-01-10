Mizuho Bank Luxemburg Upgrades Anti-financial Crime Compliance Risk Management With Napier

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mizuho Trust and Banking (Luxembourg) S.A , the Luxembourg subsidiary of Japan’s Mizuho Trust & Banking division (part of Mizuho Financial Group) , is upgrading its Transaction Monitoring framework strategy through a partnership with Napier, the financial crime compliance technology specialist.

An intelligent compliance platform, Napier Continuum, including Transaction Monitoring, Client Screening, Perpetual Client Risk Assessment and Client Activity Review, will provide Mizuho Bank Luxemburg with a holistic overview of compliance that will enable it to connect data, control compliance operations, and manage risk.

The bank wanted to upgrade its framework to make it more robust given the importance of financial crime for credit institutions.

Naim Tliba, Chief Compliance Offer and Vice President at Mizuho Trust and Banking (Luxembourg) S.A., said: “We chose to work with Napier as it has the flexibility to meet our needs, at the same time offering the most advanced technology supported with powerful AI. With improved transaction and client monitoring capabilities, our organisation will be able to stay ahead of the curve and provide our clients with the most secure and regulated asset servicing experience.”

As part of Mizuho Financial Group, Mizuho Trust & Banking (Luxembourg) S.A. has been formed in 2000 and provides securities and fund services to its institutional clients.

Napier’s compliance technology helps businesses and financial institutions to comply with local and international anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, monitor transactions, and screen customer and business partners and therefore participate to the efforts to better combat financial crime.

Greg Watson, CEO at Napier, said: “Our range of new-breed compliance solutions help organisations like Mizuho Luxembourg to gain control over their risk management so that it can become a competitive advantage. The technology is one side of this, but it’s the capability to adapt a system in adherence with local regulations that offers the most effective solution, and that’s what we have been able to provide Mizuho Luxembourg. Approaching a system upgrade in this proactive way means that they will be equipped with a futureproofed anti-money laundering strategy that will take care of their AML compliance needs.”