GUILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced that it entered into a partnership and license agreement with Biovista to provide customers greater proteomic insights beyond their protein sequence output. Biovista leverages AI in multiple formats to analyze massive data repositories and visualize non-obvious networks and associations between proteins, diseases, and drug mechanisms-of-action. The partnership enhances Quantium-Si’s offering by making proteomic-to-drug workflows more efficient for researchers.

Biovista’s VIZIT™ exploration tool will be integrated into Quantum-Si’s cloud based suite of analytic tools enabling researchers to visualize the connections of their protein sequences identified during their experiment to diseases, other proteins, and post-translational modifications. This allows researchers to uncover potential mechanisms and biomarkers relevant to specific diseases more efficiently and effectively.

“Quantum-Si’s protein sequencing technology in concert with Biovista’s database and visualization technology can aid in the discovery of new proteins for future therapeutic targets associated with disease.” said Jeff Hawkins, CEO of Quantum-Si. “The potential can also extend to discovering new biomarkers for clinical research and diagnostics.''

"Quantum-Si is leading the next generation of real-world meaningful sequencing," said Dr. Aris Persidis, Biovista’s Co-Founder and President. "We are excited to see deep sequencing and insight generation now available in one integrated platform,” he continued.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

About Biovista

Biovista is a technology company developing new forms of AI to address major healthcare challenges. Having pioneered for the last 15 years AI-driven drug repositioning, proteomic-based insight generation, and clinical data analytics, the Company collaborates with market leaders to advance cost-effective healthcare solutions. Learn more at www.biovista.com.

Forward Looking Statements

