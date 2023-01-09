Ontrak Health and Optima Health Sign New Amendment to Impact Highest Acuity Members

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, announced it has signed an amendment with one of its long-standing customers, Optima Health, that will focus its cutting-edge Wholehealth+ care program on Optima Health’s highest acuity and cost-prohibitive members within their commercial line of business.

This updated agreement allows Ontrak Health and Optima Health to focus on commercial members most in need of care and treatment and is powered by Ontrak Health’s AI-enabled Advanced Engagement System which facilitates real-time feedback for coaches and providers and state-of-the-art reporting capabilities to optimize health outcomes and financial returns.

“We are grateful for the continued partnership and support of Optima Health and our Wholehealth+ program. Both organizations place members at the heart of all we do, and this amendment further solidifies a commitment to improving member health outcomes,” noted Mary Lou Osborne, Co-President, and Chief Commercial Officer of Ontrak Health.

Dr. Kristyn Greifer, Senior Vice President, and Chief Medical Officer of Sentara Health Plans commented, “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Ontrak Health to deliver high quality, accessible care to our members.”

The amendment will represent an estimated 10-15% increase in Ontrak Health’s overall outreach pool upon launch in January 2023.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward looking statements

