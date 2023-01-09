Online Lottery Ticket Platform Jackpot.com Launches in Texas With $42 Million in Funding

Jackpot.com offers an easy, secure, and responsible way to play the lottery right from your phone, tablet, or desktop. Now available in Texas!

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jackpot.com, the online lottery ticket platform, launched today in Texas with $42M in funding from some of the country’s top professional sports franchises and marketing partnerships with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs.

Jackpot.com brings the official Texas state lottery (and your winnings) right to your phone or computer, making it easier than ever to cash in on a life-changing ticket. Texans can instantly play the Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto Texas, and Texas Two Step, then view scanned copies of their purchased tickets in their account. Jackpot.com ensures eligibility through ID and location-verification, notifies you when drawings take place, and delivers your winnings directly to your account, so you never miss an opportunity to hit the jackpot.

Jackpot.com’s Texas launch includes exclusive marketing partnerships with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs. These multi-year partnerships mean Jackpot.com’s logo will appear throughout some of the most beloved venues in Texas – Dallas’s AT&T Stadium, Houston’s Toyota Center, and San Antonio’s AT&T Center – just as football season reaches its peak and the NBA heats up. As part of the partnership agreements, Jackpot.com will be offering promotions geared toward these fanbases, and cross-promoting the Jackpot.com app on radio, internet, and billboards.

Following their $35 million Series A funding round in June 2022, Jackpot.com is now announcing an additional $7M in funding from some of the biggest names in sports and online gaming, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, Aurum Partners (owners of the San Francisco 49ers), the Tisch family (co-owners of the New York Giants), Detroit Venture Partners (run by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert), and BettorCapital. These industry leaders know how to build communities, engage a fan base, and grow a brand better than anyone – and they’ll help ensure Jackpot.com’s launch is a success.

Jackpot.com’s innovative way to play sets a new standard for responsible gaming, leveraging modern conveniences and safety features unique to digital platforms. Jackpot.com empowers players to play responsibly and avoid unhealthy habits by using technology to proactively identify problematic gambling and making it easy to set limits and find help. Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, including default limits to daily deposits, self-suspension, self-exclusion, local and national responsible gambling resources, and automated notifications offering help if risky behavior is detected. As a result of these investments, Jackpot.com is launching with a certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

The Texas Lottery is the third largest in the US, generating more than $8 billion in record-breaking sales in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. Over the last 30 years, the Texas Lottery has contributed over $35 billion to supporting public education in Texas. In FY 2022, the Texas Lottery made its largest contribution to date, transferring more than $1.9 billion to the state’s Foundation School Fund.

Jackpot.com CEO and co-founder Akshay K. Khanna said: “More than half of Americans buy lottery tickets each year, but only a fraction are bought online – including in Texas, the country’s third-largest lottery market. During my time at StubHub, I saw first-hand how impactful digitization can be to expanding access and growing an industry. With Jackpot.com, we’re modernizing America’s favorite game by enhancing the player experience, expanding accessibility, and offering safety guardrails that set a new standard for responsible gaming – all while ensuring players never miss a draw or misplace their ticket again. Texans embrace innovation, and we know people across the Lone Star State will embrace Jackpot.com’s modern way to play.”

Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Chad Estis said: “Texans love to play and love to win, which is why the Dallas Cowboys are excited to partner with Jackpot.com to bring our fans a new way to buy lottery tickets conveniently, safely, and responsibly.”

Houston Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr said: “The Rockets organization is always looking to change the game through innovation - both on and off the court - and is proud to partner with Jackpot.com as they usher in a convenient and exciting way for our fans to play the lotteries online here in Texas.”

Spurs Sports and Entertainment COO Brandon Gayle said: “Jackpot.com makes buying a lottery ticket more convenient than ever - Spurs fans can now play the lottery right from their phone or laptop. We’re proud to partner with Jackpot.com to bring safe gaming to our fans across Texas.”

New York Yankees Chief Financial Officer Tony Bruno said: “The Jackpot.com platform is straightforward, convenient, and extremely user-friendly, providing best-in-class safety and security. The Yankees are excited to partner with Jackpot.com as it continues its focus on innovation and grows its brand awareness.”

New York Giants co-owner and Tisch family representative Carolyn Tisch Blodgett said: “Having worked with some of the world’s most successful companies, I’ve learned to recognize innovative ideas. I jumped at the opportunity to join Jackpot.com’s journey and help them transform the lottery space.”

San Francisco 49ers Chief Investment Officer and Aurum Partners Co-Founder Brano Perkovich said: “Representing the world’s tech capital, the San Francisco 49ers have long embraced modernizing the experiences people love. Just as we’ve pioneered innovations at our stadium to enhance the fan experience, Jackpot.com is innovating how Americans play the lottery by bringing the game right to your fingertips in a fun, safe way.”

BettorCapital Founder and CEO David VanEgmond said: “When you can buy everything from a cup of coffee to a car on your phone, it’s about time you should also be able to play the lottery from anywhere. As leading investors in the online gaming industry, we are committed to helping Jackpot.com modernize this multibillion-dollar business through the innovation that is core to Jackpot.com’s mission.”

Jackpot.com is modernizing the way Americans play the lottery. Jackpot.com brings verified, official state lottery tickets online by leveraging its digital platform to give customers the ability to play right from your phone, tablet, or desktop. Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, which earned them a certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit jackpot.com or download the iOS or Android app.