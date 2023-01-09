WellSky® Partners With Panoramic Health to Deliver Superior Healthcare and Improve Outcomes for Patients Suffering From Chronic Kidney Disease

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, today announced it has partnered with Panoramic Health, the largest integrated value-based kidney care platform in the U.S. and a leader in the innovation of kidney care, to provide higher quality and more cost effective care to patients living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Having exclusive relationships with over 800 nephrology providers across 19 states, Panoramic Health delivers comprehensive patient-centric care coordination and improved access to care to slow disease progression and improve the quality of life for CKD and ESRD patients. Through early intervention and a focus on holistic patient care, Panoramic Health has reduced hospital readmission rates by 56 percent and improved planned dialysis starts by 54 percent, leading to a reduction in emergency department (ED) admissions and high-cost hospitalizations.

Through its partnership with WellSky, Panoramic Health will gain access to a national connected network of acute and post-acute providers that use WellSky solutions for their transition of care workflows. This connectivity will empower Panoramic Health with powerful new capabilities to collaborate directly with hospital discharge planners to optimize the next site of care, proactively engage with CKD or ESRD patients before discharge, and receive real-time post-acute clinical data and alerts to support concurrent reviews and reduce unnecessary expenses.

“Partnering with WellSky creates new competitive advantages for our organization to provide patient-centric value-based care,” said Chris Schmaltz, chief value-based care officer at Panoramic Health. “We’re not only enhancing our ability to keep patients in their homes, but we are also delivering benefits for our physician partners, and health plans.”

WellSky capabilities strengthen the ability of Panoramic Health to provide holistic patient care and manage the complex needs of ESRD and CKD patients across a fragmented healthcare ecosystem. These capabilities include proprietary quality analytics that identify post-acute providers best equipped to care for these high-risk patients and increase the number of patients discharged home that can be successfully supported by Panoramic Health’s multi-disciplinary care coordination teams.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking organization like Panoramic Health,” said Andy Eilert, president, emerging markets at WellSky. “The combination of their cutting-edge analytics and care management tools and WellSky’s connected ecosystem means more patients with chronic kidney disease are able to get critical interventions that improve their quality of life.”

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About Panoramic Health

Panoramic Health is the nation’s leading integrated physician-led value-based kidney care organization, with more than 800 providers, supporting nephrologists who provide care across 19 states. The company remains committed to keeping nephrologists independent, relevant, and at the center of patient-care delivery. Panoramic Health’s value-based care delivery platform is driven by proprietary, predictive data analytics and clinical workflows underpinned by one of the world’s largest clinical chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) data warehouses that enable nephrologists to deliver better patient outcomes and value-based care. For more information, visit the Panoramic Health website at panoramichealth.com.