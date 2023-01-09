CI&T and Crownpeak Partner to Build Accelerators for Retail Experience Management.

NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, and Crownpeak, a leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced a partnership to build retail experience management accelerators using both companies’ expertise in the industry and best-in-class technology. CI&T and Crownpeak will demonstrate their joint Retail Experience Platform at NRF 2023 Retail’s Big Show in New York from January 15-17 at booth #5659.

Continuing CI&T’s mission to build digital solutions to transform business, the Retail Experience Platform is a digital experience platform using composable commerce architecture with reusable components to support specialty retail sales. As a result, retail and e-commerce companies can bring their brand’s unique customer experiences to life – launching and continuously optimizing those experiences to maximize conversions, revenue, and customer engagement. Leveraging a composable architecture to build a personalized “best-of-stack” platform, companies do not have to compromise on future, scalable performance or uncontrolled costs.

“ Our expertise in retail has us fully committed to working with top-tier partners like Crownpeak to develop these accelerators for brands to connect their retail experiences,” said Young Pham, Chief Strategy Officer at CI&T. “ From pandemic restrictions to major supply chain disruptions, the last few years have created the need for acceleration in how the store experience can be better digitized and support commerce. CI&T and Crownpeak coming together to prioritize retail modernization gives our clients more flexibility to efficiently integrate virtual consultation, product recommendation, virtual merchandising or personalization into their online stores.”

CI&T's digital transformation expertise has accelerated business impact for leading brands around the world. By combining insight-driven digital strategy, customer-centric design, and best-in-class engineering, CI&T brings ideas to market faster, generating immediate business results.

Crownpeak helps bring enterprise marketers and IT professionals together with its hybrid, headless, and composable DXP architecture to deliver content-driven commerce – fast, secure, accessible, and transactional omnichannel digital experiences. Crownpeak also finalized its acquisition of Attraqt in December 2022. Attraqt is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that powers exceptional product discovery experiences and stronger online conversion for top brands and retailers globally.

“ Retailers and e-commerce companies looking for both growth and IT stability are increasingly choosing Crownpeak to drive a better digital experience for their customers,” said Jonah Paransky, CEO of Crownpeak. “ Combining Crownpeak’s architecture with CI&T’s expertise and operational know-how will be a driving force for enterprises to orchestrate their brand, product, and service content across all digital and global mediums quickly and easily, and all on a modern IT architecture so customers have flexibility without compromise in building their own stacks.”

The Retail Experience Platform from CI&T and Crownpeak will be demonstrated at NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show at the CI&T booth #5659 at the Javits Center on January 15-17. Experts from CI&T and Crownpeak will be on hand to walk through the strategy and technology of the Retail Experience Platform.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience, and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,900 professionals.

About Crownpeak

Founded in 2001, Crownpeak empowers customers to orchestrate digital experiences effortlessly. Crownpeak's cloud-native SaaS Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables over 1,000 market-leading brands to create personalized experiences across all content channels through enterprise-grade content management, accessibility, digital quality assurance, and product and shopper discovery tools.

Customers can compose, manage, and scale the right content across all devices and platforms to millions of global visitors – delivering experiences that drive commerce, conversion, loyalty, and engagement with their consumers, partners, and employees. For more information, please visit www.crownpeak.com.