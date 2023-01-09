Navitus Health Solutions Selects Banjo Health to Streamline Prior Authorization for their Clients and Members

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navitus Health Solutions announced today that they have chosen Banjo Health as their partner to modernize and streamline prior authorization workflows for plan sponsor and health plan clients, members, and prescribers.

Banjo Health is an industry-leading provider of intelligent prior authorization workflow solutions. Banjo Health’s platform uses natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to automate the prior authorization process, reducing the need for manual review and enabling healthcare providers to make more informed evidence-based, clinical decisions about patient care.

By implementing Banjo Health's advanced technology and expertise, Navitus will improve the efficiency and automation of their prior authorization process. These enhancements will create a better overall experience for prescribers and members while also meeting the requirements of proposed regulations designed to create more transparency around the prior authorization process.

" We are thrilled to be working with Navitus to help improve the experience for their members," said Saar Mahna, CEO of Banjo Health. " Banjo Health is dedicated to ensuring that all patients on medication therapy receive timely care when they need it. Having the opportunity to support Navitus to improve practices for their membership propels us further toward that vision.”

“ The prior authorization process is an important component of pharmacy benefits management. It is the point at which we connect multiple data points to help ensure an individual member receives the most clinically appropriate medication that is also cost-effective under their benefit,” said Brent Eberle, Senior Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer at Navitus. “ Our partnership with Banjo Health will streamline this work, allowing for more efficient interactions across the continuum of care and ultimately an enhanced member and prescriber experience.”

About Banjo Health

Banjo Health is an innovative healthcare technology solution provider that enhances existing practices through Artificial Intelligence (AI). With a focus on simplifying the complexities in Prior Authorization, Banjo is dedicated to improving the healthcare experience for everyone from providers and payers to patients.

About Navitus

Navitus Health Solutions, owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation, was founded in 2003 as an alternative to traditional pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) models. Navitus approaches pharmacy services fundamentally differently. We are purpose-driven to help humans and committed to removing cost from the drug supply chain to make medications more affordable for the people who need them. We proudly serve 9 million people through more than 1,000 plan sponsor and health plan client relationships. Our transparent, fully pass-through model enables our clients to achieve their goals and drive desired health and financial outcomes. To learn more about Navitus, visit www.navitus.com.