KPMG UK and Fusion Risk Management Form Strategic Alliance to Deliver Improved Business Continuity Service

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KPMG UK has today announced an alliance with Fusion Risk Management, Inc. (“Fusion”), a leading provider of operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management software and services that help keep businesses operating securely.

The alliance will offer companies the data and insight to support improved operational resilience and business continuity as well as help provide insight and inform targeted action. Building on KPMG’s expertise in operational resilience and together with Fusion’s flagship platform, the Fusion Framework® System™, the new approach will combine many areas of risk and continuity management under one umbrella of operational resilience.

Andrew Husband, Partner at KPMG UK, said, “The KPMG-Fusion alliance will allow clients to embed Fusion’s market-leading resilience platform within KPMG’s Powered Resilience business solutions, enabling rapid scaling and sustainability of firms’ resilience and continuity operating models. Our alliance allows firms to maximise their return on investment and achieve benefits beyond regulatory compliance, unlocking data insights, fast-tracking digital transformation, and driving competitive advantage.”

“Risk and resilience professionals understand access to real-time data is critical to achieve operational resilience, but many are challenged by lack of resources and data silos,” said Michael Campbell, CEO of Fusion Risk Management. “Organisations continue to face ongoing disruption to business as usual and require the tools and expertise for agile decision-making. We are thrilled to be part of this alliance with KPMG and to combine their deep industry knowledge with the capabilities of the Fusion Framework System to help our clients move from reactive to proactive resilience.”

About Fusion Risk Management

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based operational resilience software, encompassing business continuity and disaster recovery, risk management, information technology and security risk, crisis and incident management, and more. Its solutions empower organizations to make data-driven decisions with a holistic, agile approach and enable them to deliver on their brand promise through disruption. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP, a UK limited liability partnership, operates from 22 offices across the UK with approximately 15,300 partners and staff. The UK firm recorded a revenue of £2.43 billion in the year ended 30 September 2021.

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Legal, Tax and Advisory services. It operates in 145 countries and territories with more than 236,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.