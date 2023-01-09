KBRA Assigns Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) to Olympus Insurance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olympus Insurance received a BBB+ Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) in December of 2022. This rating indicates Olympus’ financial state is strong, healthy and meets policyholder obligations.

Olympus (OIC) is proud to receive the BBB+ rating, after providing KBRA complete transparency of all operations, product offerings, strategic plans, and financials. This rating affirms Olympus is stable and secure, positioned for a successful future.

“We are pleased Olympus received such a positive rating from KBRA. It encourages our focus on strong reinsurance, intuitive market knowledge, and well-balanced, calculated growth.” stated Dennis McGill, Chairman of Olympus Insurance.

OIC offers a uniquely disciplined strategy, inclusive of thorough underwriting and a rating structure designed to attract newer construction. Despite the volatile home insurance market in Florida, emphasis on steady, conservative expansion continually strengthens the financial position enabling Olympus to stay committed to agent partners and mutual insureds. With over 82,000 in force policies and $300m in written premium, Olympus continues to prioritize long-term financial strength and a growing surplus.

OIC has always been a leader in the Florida home insurance industry with a proven track record of stable financials, unmatched coverage options, broad policy forms, and a brand our policyholders and partner agents can trust. We look forward to the exciting opportunities the KBRA rating represents for the Florida marketplace.

Rating Information.

Rating Report.

About KBRA:

Established in 2010, Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a global full-service credit rating agency whose mission is to set a standard of excellence and integrity. KBRA remains dedicated to the restoration of trust in credit ratings by creating new standards for assessing risk and by offering timely and transparent ratings. KBRA has 500+ employees worldwide and has issued over 61K ratings, covering firms with a total of $3 trillion and rates many insurance companies.

About Olympus Insurance:

Olympus Insurance Company specializes in property insurance and was founded in 2007, celebrating 15 years in the Florida homeowners insurance market. Olympus insures residential and investment property including homes, condos, rental properties, and valuable personal property. Coverage for individual risks is provided on one of the most comprehensive coverage forms in the Florida standard market. Please visit the Olympus Insurance website olympusinsurance.com.