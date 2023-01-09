MDT Partners with Comply-YES!, Helping Credit Unions Strengthen Regulatory Posture

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, announced that it has partnered with Comply-YES!, a CUSO that provides compliance support and services to credit unions.

Through the partnership, MDT’s credit union clients can access a wide range of compliance support through Comply-YES!, including staff and director training; policy and procedure development, review and maintenance; Compliance Management System (CMS) development, implementation, and management; oversight reporting to executive management and the board; auditing and consulting services and more.

“We were drawn to MDT as a partner because as a fellow CUSO, they understand credit unions’ unique business structure and are dedicated to providing them with the tools and technologies they need to serve their members and thrive in today’s landscape,” said Steve Dedene, CEO of Comply-YES!. “We look forward to helping more of MDT’s credit union clients with auditing, consulting and compliance services, helping them boost their regulatory posture, and better serve their members.”

“Our credit union has partnered with MDT for many years, and more recently engaged Comply-YES! for help with the complexities of credit union compliance,” said Catherine Morey, vice president of risk management of Alliance Catholic Credit Union. “It seems a natural pairing to have MDT and Comply-YES! team up to provide the needed functions of hardware, software and compliance. We consider Comply-YES! our trusted compliance partner and look forward to the association with our trusted core system provider for full service of regulatory and systems support.”

“The regulatory landscape changes at a quick pace, which can be difficult and time consuming for credit unions to keep up with themselves,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “Comply-YES! is solving for a significant pain point, alleviating credit unions from having to dedicate an inordinate amount of time and resources to compliance so they can instead focus on their true goal: providing meaningful member service. We are proud to partner with another likeminded CUSO that shares our values and mission.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.